Deadline for individual tax payment may be extended to Dec 31

The deadline for the submission of tax returns by individual taxpayers may get extended to December 31 this year as around 93 per cent tax payers are likely to miss the November 30 deadline, a senior National Board of Revenue (NBR) official said.

As of November 23, only around five lakh of the total 78.5 lakh individual taxpayers have submitted tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 and NBR earned around Tk 10,000 crore, he informed.

Among them, a total of one lakh individual tax returns were submitted online while this number is expected to increase further on the last date for submitting the income tax returns, he said.

NBR first secretary on tax policy and tax rule Md Shahidul Islam has said the revenue board would submit a proposal to finance ministry to extend the deadline for submission of income tax returns by individual taxpayers.

NBR announced the month of November as tax service month instead of holding annual income tax fair since the financial year 2020-2021 to facilitate the taxpayers, he said.

A fair-like facility was offered to taxpayers at all circle offices across the country so that taxpayers can easily submit their income tax returns with the help of income tax officials, he said.

Taxpayers in 650 tax circle offices of 31 tax zones of the country might avail the services for filing their tax returns till December 31. Income tax return submission for the financial year 2022-23 began on July 1 and will end on November 30.

However, the revenue board will allow taxpayers to submit returns without late submission fees if they have a valid reason for the delay, said Shahidul. He urged taxpayers to file the returns on time to avoid fines.

He also said, 'This time taxpayers can also submit their income tax returns online and issue an e-challan by submitting income tax payment using the online payment gateway system of Sonali Bank.'

Around 24-25 lakh people file their returns every year. The government has set a target of Tk 1,38,000 crore in income tax for FY23.











