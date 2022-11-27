Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deadline for individual tax payment may be extended to Dec 31

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

The deadline for the submission of tax returns by individual taxpayers may get extended to December 31 this year as around 93 per cent tax payers are likely to miss the November 30 deadline, a senior National Board of Revenue (NBR) official said.
As of November 23, only around five lakh of the total 78.5 lakh individual taxpayers have submitted tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 and NBR earned around Tk 10,000 crore, he informed.
Among them, a total of one lakh individual tax returns were submitted online while this number is expected to increase further on the last date for submitting the income tax returns, he said.
NBR first secretary on tax policy and tax rule Md Shahidul Islam has said the revenue board would submit a proposal to finance ministry to extend the deadline for submission of income tax returns by individual taxpayers.
NBR announced the month of November as tax service month instead of holding annual income tax fair since the financial year 2020-2021 to facilitate the taxpayers, he said.
A fair-like facility was offered to taxpayers at all circle offices across the country so that taxpayers can easily submit their income tax returns with the help of income tax officials, he said.
Taxpayers in 650 tax circle offices of 31 tax zones of the country might avail the services for filing their tax returns till December 31. Income tax return submission for the financial year 2022-23 began on July 1 and will end on November 30.
However, the revenue board will allow taxpayers to submit returns without late submission fees if they have a valid reason for the delay, said Shahidul. He urged taxpayers to file the returns on time to avoid fines.
He also said, 'This time taxpayers can also submit their income tax returns online and issue an e-challan by submitting income tax payment using the online payment gateway system of Sonali Bank.'
Around 24-25 lakh people file their returns every year. The government has set a target of Tk 1,38,000 crore in income tax for FY23.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU
MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy
Pak to repay $1b bond early: Central Bank Chief
Nabil Partners Meet 2022 held
IFIC Bank plans to build most extensive banking network
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
Govt firm to ensure business friendly atmosphere: Humayun
Tech Republic showcases Jabra's smart solutions for hybrid offices


Latest News
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft