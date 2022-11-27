

Int'l ceramics fair ends in city on Saturday

Exhibitors exhibited high quality and attractive design of ceramic products. Organizers said manufacturers, exporters and suppliers were in a single platform that gave visitors an opportunity to get idea about local and foreign products.

Irfan Uddin, general secretary of the organization, said the export and value of ceramic products made in Bangladesh is increasing in global market due to use of advanced technology, quality and attractive designs. The industry has created new export market receiving huge export orders.

He said Ceramic Expo is the third and largest international exhibition in Bangladesh. Manufacturers, exporters and suppliers get an opportunity to showcase their new products, latest technology and expertise globally. He said there were a good amount of spot orders; however the total volume not made known.

The trade fair held five seminars, job fairs, B-to-B, meetings, raffle draws, attractive gifts, live demonstrations, spot orders and there were new product unveiling opportunities.











