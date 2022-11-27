Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD diplomats’ spouses hold int’l Charity Bazaar

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (3rd from right) along with his spouse Selina Momen (4th from right) visits a stall after inaugurating a daylong

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (3rd from right) along with his spouse Selina Momen (4th from right) visits a stall after inaugurating a daylong

Foreign Office Spouses Association (FOSA), a welfare-oriented body under the foreign ministry, Saturday hosted a daylong "International Charity Bazaar" at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
 Foreign Minister Momen together with his wife Selina Momen, chief patron of FOSA, inaugurated the daylong Charity Bazaar on Saturday morning.
"I am very proud of them. Every year, they (FOSA) are coming up with more innovative ways of doing it," Momen said while inaugurating the fair.
The foreign minister appreciated the efforts made by FOSA and assured them of extending support from his Ministry to organize such events in a larger way.
Momen said the event has brought together not only the Foreign Service officers' spouses but also dignitaries from the foreign missions stationed in Dhaka where they set up their own stalls to project their culture and projects.
BSS adds: Foreign Missions based in Dhaka including India, Turkey, Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Palestine and Vietnam also joined.
 Around 26 Bangladeshi boutiques featuring Jamdani Saree, jute products and home decor took part at the event.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, his wife and FOSA President Fahmida Zebin Shoma, Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, diplomats stationed in Dhaka and FOSA family members were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU
MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy
Pak to repay $1b bond early: Central Bank Chief
Nabil Partners Meet 2022 held
IFIC Bank plans to build most extensive banking network
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
Govt firm to ensure business friendly atmosphere: Humayun
Tech Republic showcases Jabra's smart solutions for hybrid offices


Latest News
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft