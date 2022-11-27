BD diplomats’ spouses hold int’l Charity Bazaar



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (3rd from right) along with his spouse Selina Momen (4th from right) visits a stall after inaugurating a daylong

Foreign Minister Momen together with his wife Selina Momen, chief patron of FOSA, inaugurated the daylong Charity Bazaar on Saturday morning.

"I am very proud of them. Every year, they (FOSA) are coming up with more innovative ways of doing it," Momen said while inaugurating the fair.

The foreign minister appreciated the efforts made by FOSA and assured them of extending support from his Ministry to organize such events in a larger way.

Momen said the event has brought together not only the Foreign Service officers' spouses but also dignitaries from the foreign missions stationed in Dhaka where they set up their own stalls to project their culture and projects.

BSS adds: Foreign Missions based in Dhaka including India, Turkey, Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Palestine and Vietnam also joined.

Around 26 Bangladeshi boutiques featuring Jamdani Saree, jute products and home decor took part at the event.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, his wife and FOSA President Fahmida Zebin Shoma, Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, diplomats stationed in Dhaka and FOSA family members were present.











