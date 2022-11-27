‘Easing of laws, acts vital to develop tax paying habit’



Minister for planning M.A Mannan (4th from left) attends a seminar organized by the International Business Forum of Bangladesh at Gulshan Club, Dhaka on Saturday.

They made the observation in the seminar titled "100 years of Income Tax Law of Bangladesh - Expectations and Achievements" held at Gulshan Club, Dhaka on Saturday, November 26. Minister for planning M.A Mannan was present as chief guest.

International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) hosted the seminar where Chartered Accountant Snehasish Barua, FCA presented the key note paper.

"Providing tax is mandatory for running the state and we all should come forward in this matter"- the planning minister said adding that the owner of the state is people and assistance should come from them in solving fiscal-related problems.

Dialogue and discussions are badly need to solve state-related problems, the minister said and adding that it is possible to overcome fiscal-related obstacles through dialogue.

A wide range of discussion in reforming outdated tax laws is a timely demand and the discussion should not be stopped in taking the state ahead- Mr. Mannan said.

If revenue earnings are not increased at expected level, the people's expectations will not come true, he said. With a view to increasing the number of tax payers, the wall between National Board of Revenue and the tax payers should be destroyed, the Minister said.

The minister also said tax exemption practice should be abolished right now for greater interest of the country. "Why tax exemption practice is on the rise in the country is totally unknown to me" - the minister noted.

The people have to assist the government through paying tax aiming to ensuring better life standard as well as to see huge infrastructure development like multi-purpose Padma Bridge being built.

Economist and Adviser to Bangladesh Competition Commission MS Siddiqui said Bangladesh is still practicing injustice in tax affairs. Tax collection method is not improved, he said.

In absence of dynamism in tax laws, increasing tax-GDP ratio is impossible- Siddiqui said. Former NBR Chairman Dr. Muhammad Abdul Majid said the economy will see no discrimination if prudential tax law is introduced. We have to be responsible in paying tax for the wellbeing of the state, he said.

IBFB president Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, Energypac Power Generation Ltd. presided over.

Among others A.F. Hassan Ariff, former Attorney General and former Advisor of Caretaker Government, Hafizur Rahman Khan, Immediate Past President, IBFB and Ms. Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan, Vice President Finance of IBFB spoke at the event.











