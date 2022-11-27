Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 November, 2022, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ADB to invest $2b in BD edu sector in next 3 years

Published : Sunday, 27 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni meets Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa at ADB Office in Tokyo on Friday.

Bangladesh Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni meets Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa at ADB Office in Tokyo on Friday.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said the Bank will invest $2 billion in Bangladesh's education sector in the next three years.
He told this to visiting Bangladesh Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni in a meeting on November 25 at ADB office in Tokyo. During the meeting, the education minister and the ADB president discussed the ongoing projects in Bangladesh's education sector funded by ADB.
They also discussed future projects to be funded by ADB in Bangladesh education sector. Earlier, Dipu Moni joined a seminar on "How to Recover Learning Losses from COVID-19 School Closures", organised by ADB.
They also held discussions on "IFFEd (International Finance Facility for Education) initiative and ADB Education Sector Directional Guide" and "Strategic Thrusts for Bangladesh Education Sector Operation" with ADB officials on November 24, according to a press release.
Dipu Moni praised ADB's substantial support to Bangladesh during COVID-19, particularly for providing budget support and financing vaccine procurement. She also highlighted Bangladesh's achievements in development, its graduation from LDC status and plans to become a developed country.
She told the ADB president that Bangladesh government gives highest priority to education. While acknowledging ADB's contribution, Dipu Moni solicited further support to Bangladesh's education sector, particularly in its ICT and technical education.
She requested for extended finance from International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd) for which ADB is an implementing partner. She also mentioned that the government of Bangladesh is implementing huge stimulus programmes worth 6.23 percent of GDP to improve the livelihood of vulnerable people, recovering from the COVID-19 fallout.
She said the Russia-Ukraine war has put more pressure on Bangladesh economy because of rise in prices of fuel, fertilizer and food. She urged ADB for enhanced  support to Bangladesh with countercyclical support facility that the country has requested for.
ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa congratulated her for receiving Gusi Peace Prize and praised the progress and achievements of Bangladesh, particularly in social sector, female education and women's empowerment.
The ADB president emphasized equitable access of all children to quality education, harnessing the technology shift in the education sector and addressing the climate change in the development.
He congratulated Dr. Dipu Moni for being a champion on International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd) while saying the ADB will invest 2 billion dollars in the next 3 years in Bangladesh education sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank leads a training programme organised by BFIU
MBL holds training on implementation of national integrity strategy
Pak to repay $1b bond early: Central Bank Chief
Nabil Partners Meet 2022 held
IFIC Bank plans to build most extensive banking network
Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week
Govt firm to ensure business friendly atmosphere: Humayun
Tech Republic showcases Jabra's smart solutions for hybrid offices


Latest News
Man found dead in Dinajpur cornfield
BCL to hold its 30th conference on Dec 6
Parents, daughter killed being crushed by bus in Thakurgaon
Kim vows North Korea to have world's most powerful nuclear force
Shaheed Dr Milon Day today
Ports across country paralysed due to vessel workers' work abstention
Messi nourishes dream of matching Maradona's tall Argentine legacy
BPDB’s financial loss set to increase by over two-thirds to Tk 48,000cr
3 killed, one injured as trolley smashes motorcycle
Binimoy says it can put an end to illegal digital transactions
Most Read News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Annual UK net migration hits record
Mohila AL conference: Leaders, workers crowd at Suhrawardy Udyan
China willing to work with North Korea for 'world peace,' Xi tells Kim
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies
No problem with movement, but don’t go for violence: PM warns BNP
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
SC administration asks for lists of martyred lawyers in 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft