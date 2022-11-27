ADB to invest $2b in BD edu sector in next 3 years



Bangladesh Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni meets Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa at ADB Office in Tokyo on Friday.

He told this to visiting Bangladesh Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni in a meeting on November 25 at ADB office in Tokyo. During the meeting, the education minister and the ADB president discussed the ongoing projects in Bangladesh's education sector funded by ADB.

They also discussed future projects to be funded by ADB in Bangladesh education sector. Earlier, Dipu Moni joined a seminar on "How to Recover Learning Losses from COVID-19 School Closures", organised by ADB.

They also held discussions on "IFFEd (International Finance Facility for Education) initiative and ADB Education Sector Directional Guide" and "Strategic Thrusts for Bangladesh Education Sector Operation" with ADB officials on November 24, according to a press release.

Dipu Moni praised ADB's substantial support to Bangladesh during COVID-19, particularly for providing budget support and financing vaccine procurement. She also highlighted Bangladesh's achievements in development, its graduation from LDC status and plans to become a developed country.

She told the ADB president that Bangladesh government gives highest priority to education. While acknowledging ADB's contribution, Dipu Moni solicited further support to Bangladesh's education sector, particularly in its ICT and technical education.

She requested for extended finance from International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd) for which ADB is an implementing partner. She also mentioned that the government of Bangladesh is implementing huge stimulus programmes worth 6.23 percent of GDP to improve the livelihood of vulnerable people, recovering from the COVID-19 fallout.

She said the Russia-Ukraine war has put more pressure on Bangladesh economy because of rise in prices of fuel, fertilizer and food. She urged ADB for enhanced support to Bangladesh with countercyclical support facility that the country has requested for.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa congratulated her for receiving Gusi Peace Prize and praised the progress and achievements of Bangladesh, particularly in social sector, female education and women's empowerment.

The ADB president emphasized equitable access of all children to quality education, harnessing the technology shift in the education sector and addressing the climate change in the development.

He congratulated Dr. Dipu Moni for being a champion on International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd) while saying the ADB will invest 2 billion dollars in the next 3 years in Bangladesh education sector.











The Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said the Bank will invest $2 billion in Bangladesh's education sector in the next three years.He told this to visiting Bangladesh Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni in a meeting on November 25 at ADB office in Tokyo. During the meeting, the education minister and the ADB president discussed the ongoing projects in Bangladesh's education sector funded by ADB.They also discussed future projects to be funded by ADB in Bangladesh education sector. Earlier, Dipu Moni joined a seminar on "How to Recover Learning Losses from COVID-19 School Closures", organised by ADB.They also held discussions on "IFFEd (International Finance Facility for Education) initiative and ADB Education Sector Directional Guide" and "Strategic Thrusts for Bangladesh Education Sector Operation" with ADB officials on November 24, according to a press release.Dipu Moni praised ADB's substantial support to Bangladesh during COVID-19, particularly for providing budget support and financing vaccine procurement. She also highlighted Bangladesh's achievements in development, its graduation from LDC status and plans to become a developed country.She told the ADB president that Bangladesh government gives highest priority to education. While acknowledging ADB's contribution, Dipu Moni solicited further support to Bangladesh's education sector, particularly in its ICT and technical education.She requested for extended finance from International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd) for which ADB is an implementing partner. She also mentioned that the government of Bangladesh is implementing huge stimulus programmes worth 6.23 percent of GDP to improve the livelihood of vulnerable people, recovering from the COVID-19 fallout.She said the Russia-Ukraine war has put more pressure on Bangladesh economy because of rise in prices of fuel, fertilizer and food. She urged ADB for enhanced support to Bangladesh with countercyclical support facility that the country has requested for.ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa congratulated her for receiving Gusi Peace Prize and praised the progress and achievements of Bangladesh, particularly in social sector, female education and women's empowerment.The ADB president emphasized equitable access of all children to quality education, harnessing the technology shift in the education sector and addressing the climate change in the development.He congratulated Dr. Dipu Moni for being a champion on International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd) while saying the ADB will invest 2 billion dollars in the next 3 years in Bangladesh education sector.