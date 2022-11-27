15 nabbed with drugs in eight districts

A total of 15 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Brahmanbaria, Dinajpur, Sunamganj, Rajshahi, Sherpur, Bogura, Patuakhali and Moulvibazar, in recent times.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A drug trader has been detained along with 18 bottles of phensedyl and 39 bottles of local liquor from Nabinagar Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The detained person is Khokon Mia, 62, a resident of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Md Saif Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bholachong area of the upazila in the morning and detained the man along with phensedyl and local liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Nabinagar PS in this regard, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: Police arrested four people along with drugs in separate drives in Ghoraghat and Chirirbandar upazilas of the district in five days.

A man was arrested by police along with cannabis from Ghoraghat Upazila in the district early Friday.

The arrested man is Raihanul Islam, 29, a resident of Balia Kaipara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bali Kaipara area of the upazila at early hours, and arrested Raihanul along with one kg of cannabis.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Ghoraghat PS in this regard.

Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police arrested three people along with eight bottles of phensedyl from Chirirbandar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Abdur Rouf, a resident of Hatkhola area; Md Polash, 22, son of late Bokul Sarker, a resident of Fakirpara area, and Razzak alias Milon, 30, son of Aminul Islam of Majhapara area under Abdulpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Nur Alam conducted a drive in the house of Abdur Rouf in Hatkhola area at night, and arrested the trio along with the phensedyl red-handed while they were consuming it.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chirirbandar PS in this connection.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a female drug dealer along with eight kilograms of hemp from Derai Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The arrested woman is Nazma Begum, 42, wife of late Tajul Islam, a resident of Mohanpur Village in Habiganj District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mintu conducted a drive in Kadirpur Village under Taral Union of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj on Thursday, and arrested Nazma Begum along with the hemp worth about Tk 80,000.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Derai PS, the arrested woman was produced before the court.

Derai PS OC Md Saiful Alam confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Durgapur and Puthia upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, have arrested three drug dealers including a woman along with two and a half kilograms of hemp from Durgapur Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Rubel Haque, 31, Akash Mahmud Md Shariful, 32, and Rangila Khatun alias Khadiza, 20, residents of Dharampur Pashchimpara, Paikartali and Char Krishnapur villages in the upazila.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force from Rajshahi Camp conducted separate drives in Dharampur Pashchimpara, Paikartali and Char Krishnapur areas of the upazila at night, and arrested the three drug dealers along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Durgapur PS, the arrested persons were handed over to police, the RAB sources added.

Durgapur PS OC Nazmul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested have confessed to their involvement in drug dealing in the area for long.

However, they was sent to jail on Thursday noon following a court order, the OC added.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a union parishad (UP) member along with 100 grams of heroin from Puthia Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested man is Farman Ali. He is the member of Ward No. 3 under Baneshwar UP in Puthia Upazila of the district.

Rajshahi District DB Police OC Abdul Hye said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Baneshwar area in the upazila recently, and arrested UP member Farman Ali along with the heroin.

The DB Police official further said UP member Forman Ali is a listed drug addict and allegedly been involved in drug dealing in the area also.

However, legal action was taken against the arrested person in this regard, the District DB Police OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of RAB-14, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 14 bottles of foreign liquor from Nalitabari Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Sampad Mia, 20, son of late Habil Uddin Hazi, a resident of Urfa Kandarpara Village in Nokla Upazila of the district.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Jamalpur Camp conducted a drive in front of Morichpuran Government Polytechnic School and College under Morichpuran Union in Nalitabari Upazila of the district at noon of November 20, and arrested the young man along with the foreign liquor worth about Tk 14,000.

The elite force members have also seized one 125 CC Discovery motorcycle and two Android mobile phones from his possession at that time.

The RAB member, later, handed him over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS.

The arrested person was, however, sent to jail on the same day following a court order, the RAB-14 sources added.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 40 pieces of Ampul drugs from Santahar area in Adamdighi Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested person is Faruque Hossain, 35, son of late Mojibur Rahman, a resident of Sonarai Village under Domar Upazila in Nilphamari District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Rajshahi-bound Titumir Express Intercity Train coming from Nilphamari at Santahar Railway Station under Adamdighi Upazila of the district on November 19, and arrested Faruque Hossain along with the Ampul drugs.

Santahar Railway PS OC Mokhter Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that there three cases were filed against Faruque Hossain earlier.

After filing of a new case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested person was sent to jail the next day following a court order, the OC added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two young men have been detained along with drugs in Dashmina Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested men are: Shishir Chandra Hawlader, 20, son of Sunil Chandra Hawlader, and Noyon Kabiraj, 21, son of Madhu Kabiraj. Both of them are residents of Ward No. 8 Purba Laxmipur Village under Dashmina Sadar Union in the upazila.

A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Md Mohiuddin Al Helal conducted a drive in Chowrasta area of Ward No. 8 Purba Laxmipur Village at around 8:30 pm of November 16 last, and arrested the duo red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

The mobile court, later, fined them Tk 100 each and sentenced them to three months of simple imprisonment under the Narcotics Control Act.

Executive Magistrate Md Mohiuddin Al Helal confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to keep the youths free from drugs.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested man along with one kilograms of hemp from Kulaura Upazila in the district on November 14.

The arrested man is Haris Mia, 50, a resident of Pashchim Gunravui Village under Brahmanbazar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Kulaura PS led by its OC Md Abdus Saleque conducted a drive in Pashchim Gunravui area under Brahmanbazar Union in the upazila at night, and arrested the man along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested man was sent to jail the next day following a court order.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleque confirmed the matter, adding that legal action was taken against the arrested person in this regard.