Low-cost peanut farming on the rise in Bogura



A female farmer planting peanut seeds into a field in Bogura. photo: observer

Growers have been inspired in peanut-farming at an increasing scale for cheap-farming cost but pleasing profit. They are also inspired by in-field marketing demand.

With recession of flood water from chars belonging to the Jamuna River in Bogura, char-dwelling locals started to take the preparation of peanut cultivation this Rabi season. Due to the flood, the chars became raised with salinities. That is why they found these chars as extra profit-making crops.

According to prescription of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bogura, the peanut cultivation has been introduced in the district, based on the fertility of chars.

Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE, Enamul Haq said, chars are suited to peanut farming; it is cheap-costing but high-profiting; it requires not much fertiliser or irrigation; and without weeding, peanut can be cultivated.

At present, peanut farming is getting priority, and char-dwellers are getting financial solvency, he added.

He further said, during the Rabi season, peanut is being farmed on 1,300 hectares of land in Shariakandi, Dhunat and Sonatala upazilas, with a production target of about 3,000 tonnes.

According to field sources, peanut growers are passing busy time in Kajla, Dhara Barsha, Bohail, Chhonpocha chars of Sariakandi Upazila, and on Dhunat Upazila's Shaharabari Char. They are sowing seed peanuts. Some are carrying out their field-preparation and seed-sowing activities by hiring day-labourers while some are working with family members.

It is the same at Sonatala. Grower Samad Mandal of Chhonpocha Char in the upazila said, peanut cultivation is very profitable; it can be farmed at a very low cost; its demand and price are higher; it is also sold at the field; traders come from different districts to make in-field purchase.

"We call peanut silver of chars," he added.

Grower Solaiman Ali of Shahrabari Char of Dhunat said, "Peanut grows about seven maunds per bigha. In the last year, I got a sale rate of Tk 6,000 per maund."

Another Abul Hossain of the char who was found along with his wife sowing seeds said, "We just make the sowing of the seed; it does not require weeding, irrigation and fertiliser. I have just completed sowing of 20 decimals. We are expecting a good yield."

DD Enamul Haq said, peanut farming is increasing day by day, driven by more profit but less-cost.

Sariakandi Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Abdul Hamid said, sandy loam soil of chars is suitable for peanut cultivation. That is why peanut grows well in chars of Sariakandi and Dhunat, he added.











