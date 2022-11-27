3 found dead in Bogura, Naogaon

Two men and a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Naogaon, in three days.

BOGURA: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a man from his residence in the district town on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jamal Uddin Khaja, 58, a resident of Purba Brindabanpara area under Bogura Municipality.

Police and local sources said the family members of the deceased spotted the blood-stained body of Jamal Uddin Khaja in his house in the morning and informed the matter to police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a newborn baby from Silimpur area in the district town on Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn baby wrapped in a blanket beside the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Silimpur area in the district town at around 3:30pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Bogura SZRMCH Police Outpost confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a maize field in Atrai Upazila of the district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Israfil Molla, 45, a resident of Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Karima Khatun, wife of the deceased said, her husband went to his maize field in Atrai Upazila on Thursday evening to spray pesticide there, but did not return home at night.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Israfil Molla lying at the maize field on Friday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Atrai PS OC Tarequr Rahman Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the reason behind Israfil's death would be known after getting the autopsy report.







