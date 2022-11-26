BNP's Cumilla rally today

Unlike previous occasions transport owners didn't call strike

BNP has completed all the preparations for divisional rally in Cumilla on Saturday. The party will hold the divisional rally without any transport strike in place.

But the leaders and activists of the party from different districts came to Cumilla two days ago due to fearing transport strike alike previous divisional rallies.

The rally organizing committee offered Friday Juma prayer at the venue town hall ground.

73 Foot long and 30 foot wide stage and relevant decoration have already been completed for the rally. The whole city is decorated with BNP's banners and festoons.

BNP supporters heading towards Cumilla city from different parts of the division since Friday morning to join their party's rally at Town Hall premises.

The BNP men are not allowed to spend the night in the venue.

Former Cumilla city Mayor Manirul Haque Sakku said to the media, "We are offered Juma prayers at the rally venue. Around 15,000 people have already gathered here. We arranged meals for people who came from different upazilas."

Talking to the owners and managers of residential hotels in Cumilla city

and its surroundings, it was found that approximately thousands of rooms were booked till November 26 in more than hundred residential hotels in Cumilla.

Wahidur Rahman, manager of 'Red Roof Inn Hotel and Restaurant' in the city's race course area, said, 'Our hotel can accommodate 28 people. There is no seat available in this hotel till 26th." At a press conference on Friday BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, people will force the government to step down if it does not step down willingly.

The rally will begin at 10:00am in Townhall and end by 4:00pm.

He said, the country's people have shown the government 'a red card' because of pervasive corruption, failure to keep prices of daily essentials under control and other economic mismanagement.

It said that their divisional rallies are meant to denounce the price hike of essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The BNP leaders of Cumilla said, if Government and transport owners call for strike the Chittagong division will be separated from Dhaka. That is why government does not play the dirty political game in Cumilla like previous divisional rallies.

Also, leaders and activists from Chandpur and Brahmanbaria outside Cumilla district will not have to face much problem to come to Cumilla. In this regard, Kabir Ahmed, President of Cumilla District Road Transport Owners Association, said, "We will not go on strike centering the BNP rally. We will continue our normal transport arrangements."

BNP activist named Nabirul Islam from Chandpur said, "Thousands of leaders and activists were already taken up positions in different places of Cumilla to make the rally a success. More leaders and workers will come to Cumilla by train and bus tomorrow. Earlier Local administration in Cumilla has placed 10 conditions that BNP will have to abide by to hold its mass divisional rally.

The conditions include: the rally must end by 4:30pm, limited use of the microphones, there can be no procession or motorcycle showdown, no statements can be made that hamper the country's independence, sovereignty, social and religious values, tarnish the image of the state and threaten national security, limited use of banners and festoons, no sticks can be used as flag stands, the roads cannot be blocked, and nothing can be done that could deteriorate the law and order situation.











