Saturday, 26 November, 2022
Dengue: One dies, 221 hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

With another death from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Friday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 242 this year.
During this time, 221 more patients, including 141 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest death was reported from Dhaka division.
The latest number took Dhaka division's death toll to 149.
A total of 1,969 dengue patients, including 1,135 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 55,145 dengue cases and 52,934 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


