Four killed in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Dhamrai and Sylhet.
In Dhaka, a sexagenarian woman was killed and a five-year-old child injured after being hit by a bus at ECB Chattar in the capital on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Kulsum Begum, 65, hailed from Barishal district.
Dhaka Cantonment Police Station Officer-in-Charge Munsi Sabbir Ahammed said a bus of Basumati Transport hit Kulsum along with a child at about 10:00am when they were crossing the road, leaving Kulsum dead on the spot and the child injured. The injured child is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The body would be sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy after legal procedures.     Police detained the driver along with the bus, the OC said adding that legal steps in this regard are under process.
Our Dhamrai correspondent added that two people have been killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka district.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Aricha highway near Dhulibhita Bus Stand around 6:30pm on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Hashem, 24, and Rony, 25.
Police said two motorcycles collided head-on in front of Amin Model Town vegetable market, leaving Hashem dead on the spot and three others critically injured.
They were rescued by fire service members and taken to Dhamrai Upazila Health complex where Rony succumbed to his injuries, said Dhamrai Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer Sohel Rana.
Injured Sohel and Rajon are currently undergoing treatment there, he added.
Legal steps in this regard are under process, said Savar Highway Police Station Officer in-Charge Azizul Haque.
Our Sylhet correspondent added that An HSC candidate was killed and four others were injured after a bus smashed an auto-rickshaw at Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet on Thursday.
The incident took place on the Jagannathpur road in Purba Chandshirkapon area this morning.
Deceased Fahim Ahmed, 18, was son of Piar Ali, a resident of Konarai village in the upazila. He was supposed to participate in this year's HSC examination from Bishwanath Government Degree College. Bishwanath Police Station Inspector Zahidul Islam said a passenger-carrying bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, leaving five auto-rickshaw passengers injured.
Among the injured Fahim was rescued in critical condition and taken to Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Legal steps in this regard are under process, the inspector added.


