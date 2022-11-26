Video
Saturday, 26 November, 2022
Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Ibrahim

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday congratulated newly elected Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar bin Ibrahim.
In a letter, she wrote: "Your election to this high office is a clear testimony and a manifestation of trust and confidence by the Malaysian people in your visionary leadership, wisdom, and long-time sacrifices for your country. I am confident that under your charismatic stewardship, Malaysia will continue to thrive with greater prosperity in the days ahead."
Hasina said 2022 is a special year for Bangladesh-Malaysia friendship as both countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.
She recalled that Malaysia was one of the first Muslim-majority countries to recognise Bangladesh in early 1972.
Since then, the two countries have been enjoying an excellent bilateral relationship based on common faith, fraternity, and cooperation for the shared prosperity of the two peoples.
She noted with deep satisfaction that Malaysia hosts a substantial number of Bangladeshi nationals working in various sectors of the economy and contributing to the socio-economic development of two countries.
She reiterated, both countries are committed to further consolidating the comprehensive partnership in various areas such as human resources, trade, investment, education, tourism, etc.
Hasina keeps trust that the existing multi-dimensional relationship will grow forth from strength to strength under dynamic leadership of Anwar bin Ibrahim.
She is looking forward to working closely with the new Malaysian prime minister on mutual interests in the bilateral, regional, and global context to benefit the two nations.
Hasina wished Anwar good health, long life, and happiness and peace, progress, and prosperity for the brotherly people of Malaysia.    -UNB


