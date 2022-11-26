Video
Pvt sector driving BD at USD 1tr economy by 2040: BCG

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Private companies are spearheading Bangladesh's growth with their energy and optimism, putting the economy on a path to cross the $1-trillion mark by 2040, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
The milestone will be achieved because of private firms' drive to become world-class global businesses and their ability to recruit the best talent, build globally recognised brands, and compete with leading multinational companies, said the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in a report.
The "Trillion-Dollar Prize Local Champions Leading the Way" report calls private      sectors firms as emerging champions.
The findings were revealed and shared with the journalists at an event organized at The Westin Dhaka located in the capital on Friday
State Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, graced the event as the chief guest. Country Head of Corporate Commercial Banking, HSBC Bangladesh, Riaz A Choudhury, delivered the keynote speech at the event. Managing Director and Global Chair Emeritus of Boston Consulting Group, Dr. Hans-Paul Buerkner, Senior Partner and Managing Director of Boston Consulting Group, Zarif Munir, Partner and Managing Director of Boston Consulting Group, Saibal Chakraborty, and Partner of Boston Consulting Group Tausif Ishtiaque, were also present at the event along with other high officials in attendance.
The study affirms that Bangladesh has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies beating its major peers like Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Thailand and is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy. Different factors including solid optimism, early participation in gig economy, rise in consumption, young & growing workforce, high economic resilience, digital momentum, government initiatives and a large, well-managed private sector have been instrumental in driving the economic growth of Bangladesh.
State Minister Palak said, "Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister envisioned the dream of a prosperous country long time ago with digital transformation at the centre of the plans. The vision is paying off now as we are now one of the emerging economies in the world. I thank Boston Consulting Group for their findings which are a testimony to our economic strength."   
Global Chair Emeritus of Boston Consulting Group, Dr. Hans-Paul Buerkner said, "Bangladesh is now a role model for other developing economies. The country has achieved much, especially due to the contribution of the local champions. Corporate transformation and notable contributions from country's private sector have been driving this growth. Our study has also outlined the next steps for the local champions to achieve their bold visions and continue to drive economic growth for the country."
The study concludes that the government will have to create favourable environment for the champions (ecosystem stakeholders from corporate) and help them go to the next level through national programs and development of digital infrastructure.


