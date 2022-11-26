Video
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:24 AM  Count : 246
Observer Online Sports Desk

World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, after just six days and two matches into the tournament, reports AP.

Qatar can't finish in the top two of its group after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday.

It was the earliest exit by a host nation in the World Cup's 92-year history. Qatar's fate was sealed after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A match.

Senegal sent the host team to a second loss at its home tournament on Friday after seizing on a defensive error from the Qatar team for the opening goal in a 3-1 victory.

Qatar’s elimination from the World Cup could now come on Friday and less than a week into the tournament it’s been preparing to play in for 12 years if Netherlands and Ecuador draw in the day’s other Group A game, or if the Dutch win.

It would confirm Qatar as the worst-performing host team in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

Senegal, on the other hand, got its campaign back on track after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in the first match.

Against Qatar, Senegal striker Boulaye Dia drilled in the first goal after defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn’t connect properly and landed on his backside. The ball dribbled away from Khoukhi.

Qatar spent around $220 billion on the first World Cup in the Middle East, according to estimates, but has found that great wealth can't buy a world-class soccer team.

END/SZA


