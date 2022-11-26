Gazipur RMG factory fire tamed after two hours

GAZIPUR, Nov 25: A fire that quickly tore through the warehouse of an apparel factory in Gazipur Friday morning was brought under control after nearly two hours, authorities said.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported till the filling of this report. The blaze began around 8:45am inside a tin shed room of OrbitTextileat the Bhabanipur area of Sadar upazila, Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, said.

On information, two firefighting units of Sreepur fire service responded to the fire and the responders could tame the flames at 10:30am, he said. -UNB











