Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:32 AM
Home City News

MBSTU student killed in Tangail motorcycle crash

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

TANGAIL, Nov 25: A third-year student of a public university was killed in Tangail after his motorcycle crashed into another two-wheeler Thursday night, police said.
The deceased identified as Nurul Absar Jewel, 24, was a student of the textile department of the Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU)and from Ramu upazila, Cox's Bazar.
"The accident occurred around 7:30pm in the Sabalia area of Tangail town as Jewel's motorcycle collided with another motorcycle. He immediately died from the impact of the crash," Sub-Inspector Md Nabin, in-charge of Tangail General Hospital Police Box, said.
The body has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

