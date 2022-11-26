Man held with 205 Yaba pills in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 25: Police in an anticrime operation detained a man with 205 yaba pills from a place in the metropolis on Thursday night.

The detained was identified as Motiur Rahman, 55, of Balia area under Kasiadanga Police Station of Rajshahi metropolis.

On a tip-off, a team of Detective Branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) conducted a raid at the Kasiadanga area around 8.30am and arrested the person with a bag containing 205 pieces of yaba, police sources here said on Friday morning. A case was recorded against him under the Drugs Control Act with the Kasiadanga police station. -BSS







