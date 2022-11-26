Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rabindra Sangeet festival begins in city

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha (BRSSS) held the 33rd edition of the Rabindra Sangeet festival at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha (BRSSS) held the 33rd edition of the Rabindra Sangeet festival at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

A national level festival on songs of poet Rabindranath Tagore began in Dhaka on Friday to spread the fusion of the Bengali polymath among people from all walks of life.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the two-day 'Rabindra Sangeet Utsab' at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital.
Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha (BRSSS) held the 33rd edition of the festival. The organization honoured Independence Award-winning freedom fighter recitation artiste Asraful Alam and freedom fighter singer Rafiqul Alam at the programme. BRSSS president Tapan Mahmud said the organisation is proud to honour the two soldiers of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.
BRSSS executive president Amina Ahmed and general secretary Pijush Barua were also present on the occasion.
The festival has been dedicated to the artistes, litterateurs, journalists, poets and cultural activists who died amid the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will end on Saturday.
The organizers said that the National Rabindra Sangeet festival was organized in 2019. For more than 2 years, it was not possible to organise the festival on stage due to corona pandemic.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A decade after BD’s deadliest garment factory fire, brands still ignore workers’ safety
Gazipur RMG factory fire tamed after two hours
MBSTU student killed in Tangail motorcycle crash
Man held with 205 Yaba pills in Rajshahi
C-19 cases reported
Rabindra Sangeet festival begins in city
2 invigilators suspended over answer sheet going missing from exam hall in Gazipur
People get one more illuminated street in Rajshahi city


Latest News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Annual UK net migration hits record
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
Ecuador dominate 1-1 World Cup draw with the Netherlands
BNP's Cumilla rally Saturday
PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas
Pope Francis says Ukraine must be ‘far-sighted’ for peace
UAE seeks Bangladesh's further cooperation to expand air connectivity
IORA ministers meet PM
Most Read News
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Multiple chances for Iran but scoreboard remains blank
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside school room, father absconding
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Hasina greets Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim
England eye on securing last 16, USA on staying ahead in race
Neymar to wait 24-48 hrs to know his fate whether to play again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft