Rabindra Sangeet festival begins in city



Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha (BRSSS) held the 33rd edition of the Rabindra Sangeet festival at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the two-day 'Rabindra Sangeet Utsab' at International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital.

Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha (BRSSS) held the 33rd edition of the festival. The organization honoured Independence Award-winning freedom fighter recitation artiste Asraful Alam and freedom fighter singer Rafiqul Alam at the programme. BRSSS president Tapan Mahmud said the organisation is proud to honour the two soldiers of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.

BRSSS executive president Amina Ahmed and general secretary Pijush Barua were also present on the occasion.

The festival has been dedicated to the artistes, litterateurs, journalists, poets and cultural activists who died amid the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will end on Saturday.

The organizers said that the National Rabindra Sangeet festival was organized in 2019. For more than 2 years, it was not possible to organise the festival on stage due to corona pandemic.











