2 invigilators suspended over answer sheet going missing from exam hall in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Nov 25: Authorities suspended two invigilators after an answer sheet of an HSC examinee went missing from an exam centre in Gazipur's Tongi on Thursday.

According to sources at the centre, a student of Tongi Shahaj Uddin Sarker School and College was involved in the case as he attended his Chemistry Second paper examination at Tongi Pilot School and Girls College centre on Thursday.

"Although the total number of examinees at my centre is 780, we found 779 answer sheets while counting. We called upon the examinee and questioned him about the missing answer sheets, to which he replied that he had submitted the papers to the invigilators of his room," said Md Alauddin Mia, Secretary of the exam center and Principal of Tongi Pilot School and Girls College. "We've informed the officials about the incident," he said.

Rebeca Sultana, Gazipur district Education Officer, said that the two invigilators Atiur Rahman and Monira Khanam have been suspended from their duties and issued a show-cause notice. -UNB













