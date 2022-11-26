Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Workshop on ‘Encouraging Higher Education, Accreditation’ held at Premier University

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Deputy Minister of Education, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, speaking at the Bangladesh Accreditation Council's workshop on 'Encouraging Higher Education and Accreditation' at Premier University on Friday. photo: observer

Deputy Minister of Education, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, speaking at the Bangladesh Accreditation Council's workshop on 'Encouraging Higher Education and Accreditation' at Premier University on Friday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 25: A workshop on 'Encouraging Accreditation in Higher Education held at the Central Auditorium of Premier University (PU), Dampara, under the initiative of Bangladesh Accreditation Council.
Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP addressed the programme as chief guest on Friday while  Premier University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen were also present there.
Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council Professor Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed presided over the program.  The welcome speaker was Professor Dr Taufiq Saeed, Director of IQAC, Premier University.
Chief Guest Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said "Accreditation is a groundbreaking process for Bangladesh. As we have expanded higher education, it is crucial to look at the qualifications of those participating, from their employment to their quality control. If higher education institutions do not maintain proper international standards, it will be cheating with students. Accreditation will become mandatory and without accreditation, students will not get jobs, he added."
Premier University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen said "A country and a nation progress on the basis of education. Education is the foundation of progress in today's world.  This education has two aspects; One is primary, which ranges from childhood to secondary; The other is higher education."
Vice-chancellors, deans, IQAC directors and additional directors of 17 universities of Chattogram region, directors and department heads of various institutes, chairman of Chittagong education board, director of directorate of secondary and higher education of Chattogram region along with principals and vice-principals of 12 public and private colleges and madrasas participated in the workshop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A decade after BD’s deadliest garment factory fire, brands still ignore workers’ safety
Gazipur RMG factory fire tamed after two hours
MBSTU student killed in Tangail motorcycle crash
Man held with 205 Yaba pills in Rajshahi
C-19 cases reported
Rabindra Sangeet festival begins in city
2 invigilators suspended over answer sheet going missing from exam hall in Gazipur
People get one more illuminated street in Rajshahi city


Latest News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Annual UK net migration hits record
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
Ecuador dominate 1-1 World Cup draw with the Netherlands
BNP's Cumilla rally Saturday
PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas
Pope Francis says Ukraine must be ‘far-sighted’ for peace
UAE seeks Bangladesh's further cooperation to expand air connectivity
IORA ministers meet PM
Most Read News
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Multiple chances for Iran but scoreboard remains blank
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside school room, father absconding
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Hasina greets Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim
England eye on securing last 16, USA on staying ahead in race
Neymar to wait 24-48 hrs to know his fate whether to play again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft