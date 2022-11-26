Workshop on ‘Encouraging Higher Education, Accreditation’ held at Premier University



Deputy Minister of Education, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, speaking at the Bangladesh Accreditation Council's workshop on 'Encouraging Higher Education and Accreditation' at Premier University on Friday. photo: observer

Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP addressed the programme as chief guest on Friday while Premier University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen were also present there.

Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council Professor Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed presided over the program. The welcome speaker was Professor Dr Taufiq Saeed, Director of IQAC, Premier University.

Chief Guest Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said "Accreditation is a groundbreaking process for Bangladesh. As we have expanded higher education, it is crucial to look at the qualifications of those participating, from their employment to their quality control. If higher education institutions do not maintain proper international standards, it will be cheating with students. Accreditation will become mandatory and without accreditation, students will not get jobs, he added."

Premier University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen said "A country and a nation progress on the basis of education. Education is the foundation of progress in today's world. This education has two aspects; One is primary, which ranges from childhood to secondary; The other is higher education."

Vice-chancellors, deans, IQAC directors and additional directors of 17 universities of Chattogram region, directors and department heads of various institutes, chairman of Chittagong education board, director of directorate of secondary and higher education of Chattogram region along with principals and vice-principals of 12 public and private colleges and madrasas participated in the workshop.











