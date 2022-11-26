7 hackers held in Natore for swindling expatriate of Tk1.2 lakh

NATORE, Nov 25: Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) claimed to have detained seven hackers early Friday for tricking an expatriate Bangladeshi into sending them Tk1.2 lakh.

The detainees Md Belal, Mehedi Hasan, Md Shimul, Md Mohan, Shah Poran, Md Robi and Md Rubel hacked into expatriate Wasim's account on audio/video calling and instant messaging app imo, Farhad Hossain, RAB-5 Natore camp company commander, said.

Based on a complaint filed by Wasim's brother Monirul Islam, Rab conducted a drive across Natore's Lalpur upazila and detained the hackers.

Rab also recovered Tk15,500 and electronic devices from the hackers, Farhad said.

"We've lodged a case against the hackers and handed them over to Lalpur Police Station," he added. -UNB









