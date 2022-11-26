

Japan concerned over democracy, Rohingya crisis



We believe, such statement of the Japan State Minister only echoes Japan government's support to Bangladesh on the prolonged Rohingya crisis. Moreover, the statement just on the heel of the UN General Secretary's urge to the Myanmar military government to restore democracy, no doubt carries due significance.



However, the Rohingya crisis is purely a human rights related issue. Human rights and democracy are interlinked. From that point of view, implications of democracy for sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to their land of origin, Myanmar cannot be denied.



In fact, from the magnitude of the crisis, the world could at least feel the importance of democracy for ensuring a welfare state having a rainbow society above difference of opinion, caste and creed coexisting together.



Unfortunately, during the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya minorities took place in Myanmar. Suu Kyi's mysterious silence on the military's abuse of Rohingyas sparked global outcry.



We have no objective to intervene in domestic affairs of Myanmar. But as an ardent supporter of democracy, Bangladesh believes in its promotion and propagation. And from the universal respect for democracy, Bangladesh believes that the Rohingya crisis does not only impact the bilateral relations between us two countries, but severely tarnishes Myanmar's global image.



The reason we are concerned and disturbed by the military rule in Myanmar is that the country has burdened us with over a million displaced Rohingyas. And although it is over five years since this huge number of Rohingyas fled home in one of the largest manmade humanitarian disasters in 2017, promise of their safe return still remains elusive.



Five years on to the crisis, and the question rightly appears how long will Bangladesh bear the brunt of sinister ethnic cleansing operations of another country?



Most worryingly, various Western sanctions against Myanmar's incumbent military rule on Rohingya issue is coming of little use only emphasizing the needs for a basic change at the heart of country's system of rule.



We believe, in addition to sustaining continuous international pressure, democratic movement in the country needs to gain momentum. A sustainable democratic framework grounded in the rule of law is considered as the most comprehensive shield against human rights abuse.



