Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:31 AM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Awareness on food loss, waste a must

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022

Dear Sir,

Everyone can see and clearly grasp the connection between food waste and the effects of hunger. It is one of the most important and cruel things to waste and lose food while many others are starving to death. Global hunger is mostly caused by food loss and waste. It seems unimaginable that one-third of the food produced worldwide is lost or squandered before it is ever consumed. Hunger crises may occur for a variety of reasons, including war, harsh weather, natural catastrophes, and food waste. Food waste is one of the most important of those.  The reduction of food loss and waste is a major factor in reducing the world's hunger issue. According to the United Nations, reducing food waste could reduce global emissions by 8%, free up important land and resources, and preserve enough food to feed 2 billion hungry people.

Food waste occurs nowadays in a variety of ways. It is important to first understand where and how food is wasted.
SadikurSadik
Student, Islamic University, Kushtia



