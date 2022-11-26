Exclusive Interview of Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies



Former Pakistan Foreign Secretary and present Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

Mr Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is currently the Director General for Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

The interview has been conducted by our Assistant Editor, Shahriar Feroze.

Daily Observer: How do you see the emerging international order?



Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry: The world order that was evolved after the Second World War is under stress. A new multi-polar world is evolving. One disturbing feature of the world in transition is a growing trend of unilateralism by major powers. Multilateralism is also being marginalized. Most defining feature of the changing times is the major power strategic competition between the US and China. As this competition intensifies, there are fears about the resurgence of a Cold War.

If the Cold War starts and the world gets divided into camps, that would place small and medium size countries in a difficult position. However, this Cold War may be quite different from the one we had experienced in the past. There is considerable economic interdependence between China and the US and Europe. The world would remain in disarray until a new balance of power is evolved to underpin a stable new world order.



D O: How, in your view, would the contemporary great power competition, especially between the US and China, impact South Asia?



A A C: The US has embarked upon an Indo-Pacific Strategy and has engaged some of the major players in Asia Pacific to push back China. India, which is the largest state in South Asia, has become a partner of choice for the US in this Strategy to contain the rise of China. This in turn has emboldened India to act as a net security provider of this region. Other South Asian countries are likely to resist any hegemonic tendencies by India. These tensions could undermine attempts for peace and prosperity of South Asia. The good news is that economic interactions among South Asian countries and the rest of the world are likely to continue despite the geopolitics of the region.



D O: Pakistan had a long brush with the war against terrorism. What lessons has Pakistan learned from this experience?



A A C: Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the United States launched a global war on terror. Pakistan also became a partner in the US-led war against terrorism. When the US bombed Afghanistan heavily in pursuit of Al Qaeda leadership, many of the militants infiltrated into Pakistan through the mountains straddling Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Ever since, Pakistan had to wage a war against terrorist forces within Pakistan which cost the country hugely in human and financial terms. The silver lining is that Pakistan eventually won this war against terrorists, and stability returned to the country. The lesson that Pakistan has learned is that we cannot compromise with the terrorists and must defeat the mindset that germinate violent extremism and terrorism.



D O: Why has South Asia not achieved regional economic integration whereas other regions of the world have made considerable progress?



A A C: For over seven decades, South Asian countries have missed the opportunities to integrate their economies. Mutual mistrust has been a major factor. Secondly, security interests of states have over-whelmed the economic interests. SAARC offered a viable platform to move in the direction of regional cooperation. However, even SAARC fell victim to inter-state politics in South Asia. For the past eight years, no SAARC summit has been convened. In the face of new challenges confronting our region, there is an opportunity for South Asian states to enhance their cooperation. One such challenge is climate change which will impact the whole region, much more than other regions. It would be advisable for South Asian countries to recognize climate change as a common challenge requiring a collaborative effort to mitigate its adverse impacts.



D O: What are the key challenges in Pakistan's foreign policy?



A A C: The competition between the US and China has emerged as a major challenge for Pakistan foreign policy. Pakistan has close relations with China, which has invested in Pakistan through China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Both countries have also respected each other's core interests. However, at the same time, Pakistan has had sustained periods of engagement with the US, which remains the largest trading partner of Pakistan. Pakistan has to maintain a delicate balance in its relations with these two major powers.

Another challenge for Pakistan's foreign policy is to manage the tense relations with India, which has embarked on the path of creating a Hindu Rashtra or state. There are large non-Hindu minorities in India, which could resist the Hindu nationalism, creating a commotion that could be of concern to all other South Asian countries. The non-resolution of Kashmir dispute is another challenge for Pakistan because of historical and close links between the people of Kashmir and northern Pakistan. Pakistan also wants to have good ties with countries in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and Iran. Pakistan is also keen to see lasting peace return to Afghanistan as an unstable Afghanistan is not in the interest of Pakistan and other countries of the region.



D O: Pakistan has recently announced its National Security Policy. Please tell us more about that and how it would impact the foreign and security policies of Pakistan?



A A C: In January 2022, a National Security Policy of Pakistan was announced. The Policy called for a comprehensive national security, resting on the tripod of traditional defense, economic security, and human security, with primacy to geoeconomics. This Policy could re-orient Pakistan's foreign policy towards enhancing economic content in most of our bilateral relationships.



D O: In your view, how can the Kashmir dispute be resolved?



A A C: Kashmir dispute is a leftover item from the Partition of British India in 1947. The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to exercise their right to self-determination granted to them by a series of UN Security Council resolutions. This issue is a matter of permanent peace and security in South Asia. There is a need to stop human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and create an environment for peaceful negotiations to achieve final settlement.



D O: According to you, what are the prospects for Afghanistan for ensuring lasting peace and stability?



A A C: Following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, and the Taliban take-over of the country, there is a relative peace in Afghanistan. However, the economic and humanitarian situation of the country is grim. Terrorist forces are also re-surfacing in Afghanistan. The world expects the Taliban government to honor their commitments of forming an inclusive government, respecting women rights especially girls' education, and not allowing the Afghan territory to be used for terrorism. The international community, especially the regional countries, wish to see a peaceful, stable, independent and prosperous Afghanistan, and are therefore coordinating closely towards that end.



D O: How do you evaluate Pakistan-Bangladesh relations?



A A C: Bangladesh is a friendly country whose people share bonds of history and culture with the people of Pakistan. Both countries also coordinate closely on global forums on issues of common concern. Of late, Bangladesh has made considerable economic progress which we admire. Pakistan and Bangladesh can cooperate in a number of trade, economic, and investment possibilities.



D O: You are serving as the Director General of a leading think tank of Pakistan (ISSI). How are think tanks in Pakistan contributing to policy making in your country?



A A C: Think tanks provide a useful bridge between academia and policy makers of the country. The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) was established in 1973 and works autonomously for generating foreign and security policy options. It is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Institute conducts incisive research and also convenes regular dialogue sessions on issues of interest to Pakistan and the region. The events are participated by thought leaders from various walks of life, who make useful recommendations for consideration by the government.













