Six killed, 10 injured in road mishaps

Six people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Sylhet, Chandpur, Natore, Narsingdi, Jamalpur and Faridpur, in two days.

SYLHET: An HSC candidate was killed and four others were injured after a bus smashed an auto-rickshaw in Bishwanath Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Jagannathpur road in Purba Chandshirkapon area of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Fahim Ahmed, 18, son of Piar Ali, a resident of Konarai Village in the upazila. He was supposed to participate in this year's HSC examination from Bishwanath Government Degree College.

Bishwanath Police Station (PS) Inspector Zahidul Islam said a passenger-carrying bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Purba Chandshirkapon area in the morning, leaving five auto-rickshaw passengers injured.

Among the injured, Fahim was rescued in critical condition and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the inspector added.

CHANDPUR: A woman was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Matlab Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asma Akter, 30, daughter of late Jaynal Abedin, a resident of Kajiara Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, five people were going toward Narayanpur Bazar riding by an auto-rickshaw at around 11 am. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Panchgharia area, which left Asma Akter dead on the spot and four other people injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matlab South PS Saidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mafen Ali, 65, son of late Ibrahim Hossain, a resident of Shreerampur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Natore-bound speedy truck from Sirajganj hit the man while he was walking along the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Royna Bharat Hat area in the morning, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was killed and two others were injured as a microbus hit a motorcycle in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Bhitimorjal area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Raipura Upazila of the district at noon.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, son of Shahidul Islam, hailed from Muchhakanda Village in Louhajang Upazila of Munshiganj District.

According to police and local sources, a microbus hit a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bhitimorjal area at noon, leaving motorcycle rider, his pillion passenger and the microbus driver seiously injured. Of the injured, Saiful succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

The injured were taken to Dhaka for better treatment.

Bhaira Highway PS Inspector Mozammel Haque confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Islampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ashik, 7, son of Bengu Byapari, a resident of Patharghat area under Islampur Municipality.

Police and local sources said Ashik was walking along the road in Patharghat area in the afternoon. At that time, a goods-laden truck hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

FARIDPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Saltha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jihad Molla, 20, son of Kaium Molla, a resident of Ghoradah Village under Kaijuri Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Jihad was returning home riding by a motorcycle in the afternoon. On the way, a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, leaving Jihad critically injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Saltha PS OC Sheikh Sadik confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













