Khulna University celebrates its 32nd anniv



To mark the 32nd anniversary of Khulna University, a colourful rally was brought out on the KU campus on Friday morning. photo: observer

The programme began in the morning by releasing balloons and pigeons at the Shaheed Hadi Chattar (Square). Vice-Chancellor (VC) of KU Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain inaugurated the function as the chief guest.

Later, they paid homage at Shaheed Minar and 'Kaljoyee Mujib,' a memorial built in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A colourful rally led by VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain was brought out from Hadi Square, and it paraded at Shaheed Minar, Adommya Bangla and Katka Monument, a memorial built in memory of KU students who drowned at Katka in the Bay of Bangal in 2004, and the campus.

Pro-VC of KU Dr Hosne Ara, Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury, Dean of different Schools, Acting Registrar, head of different Disciplines, departmental heads, provosts, teachers, students, officers and employees took part in the rally.

A discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Tazuddin Ahmed administrative building with KU-VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain as the chief guest. Achievement and success in previous years and future plans of the university was presented by the keynote speaker.

The chief guest said, "Our main goal is to upgrade the university and to reach it in a significant position globally.

A Doa Mahfil was held after Zohr prayer at the KU mosque while the Hindu community offered prayer at the KU temple.

Aiming for building KU campus a green and clean one, the KU-VC inaugurated the solid waste management project at the campus, marking the Day.

The KU-VC also cut a cake arranged by Officer Welfare Association of KU.

Besides, Shaheed Tazuddin Ahmed administrative building, residence of Vice-Chancellor, cafeteria, roads and the main gate was decorated with colourful light to mark the day.

KU started its academic activities formally on November 25 in 1991 with four Disciplines under two Schools with only 80 students and 30 teachers, and Prof Dr Golam Rahman was the founder VC, said Atiar Rahman, acting director of Public Relations and Publication Division of KU.

Now it has over 7,000 students, 500 teachers and around 600 officers and employees in 29 Disciplines under eight Schools and two Institutes. Besides, over 13,000 students completed their graduation.











