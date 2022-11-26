Eight found dead in seven dists

Eight people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Dinajpur, Khagrachhari, Jamalpur, Noakhali, Gaibandha, Sirajganj and Sherpur, in recent times.

BIRAL, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the bodies of two minor brothers from an abandoned room of a school in Biral Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Imon, 7, and Imran, 3, sons of Shariful Islam, residents of Shangkerpur area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Biral Police Station (PS) Rezaul Hasan Reza said locals spotted the bodies of the brothers wrapped inside a scak in an abandoned room of a school in the area in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the bodies, the OC added.

Rafiqul Islam, grandfather of the deceased, said, "Shariful went out of the house along with his sons for buying winter clothes. As they delayed, I called his phone. He received the phone at around 2:30am and told me that he poisoned his sons. And he also now will commit suicide by taking poising. Then he cut the phone call. He is still missing."

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Emdadul Islam Abir, 15, son of late Oli Ahmed, a resident of Toichhalapara Ward No. 6 under Ramgarh Municipality. He was a construction worker by profession.

Police sources said the neighbours saw his hanging body in the area at around 8:30pm. They, later, rescued him and took to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abir dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother Shihab Uddin said he is not sure whether Abir was murdered, or committed suicide.

Ramgarh PS Inspector (Investigation) Razib Chandra Kor confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard and the reason behind Abir's death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from the Subarnakhali River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dudu Mia, 70, son of late Yaru Sheikh, a resident of Pashchim Rudra Boyra Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man in the river adjacent to Boyra Bridge at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

The deceased's family sources said Dudu Mia had been missing since Wednesday. He might have fell in the river and drowned there.

Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Sudharam Model PS OC Md Anwarul Islam said locals spotted the body of the man below Aushwadia Bridge in Aiyubpur Village at around 8am and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

GAIBANDHA: The hanging body of a man was recovered in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Babu Mia, 33, a resident of Parbatipur Village under Mahdipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth hanging from a bamboo near his house in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body from the scene.

SIRAJGANJ: The body of a farmer has been recovered from a paddy field in Enayetpur area in the district town on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque Molla, 50, a resident of Syedpur area in the town.

Enayetpur PS OC Mohammad Anisur Rahman said farmers of the area spotted the body of the man inside a paddy field in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants might have kept the body in the field after strangulating him.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from a paddy field in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Begum, 35, hailed from Kenduapara Village in the upazila. She was a divorcee and lived in Nokla Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman lying on the isle of a paddy field owned by one Samrat in Andarupara Village under Noyabil Union in the upazila in the evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that the woman might have come to the area for prostitution, and strangled by her customers at one stage of argument. She married for three times and divorced.

However, the law enforcers have detained three persons for questioning in this connection.

Senior Assistant Superintend of Police in Nalitabari Circle Afroza Nazneen confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.















