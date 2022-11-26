Pirojpur BSMRSTU  VC seeks cooperation from journalists

PIROJPUR, Nov 25: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU), Pirojpur Prof Dr Kazi Saifuddin made a courtesy meeting with journalists on Thursday evening.

The meeting was arranged in the Pirojpur Press Club conference room.

VC said, "We are lucky enough that we have a new university in the district headquarters which is the 53rd public university of the country." A similar university is in Gopalgong District within 80 kilometres, he added.

"We should be thankful to the present government for establishing science and technology across the country aiming at fulfilling the lack of skilled and expert human resources," he added.

VC sought all sorts of cooperation from journalists to perform his official duties.

Pirojpur Press Club President Advocate Rezaul Islam Shameem was in the chair while General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed conducted the meeting.

Among others, senior journalists Mahamod Hosen Sukur, Goutam Chawdhury, Moniruzzman Nasim, MA Rabbni Feroj, Alamgir Hossain, Ziaul Ahsan, Johirul Haq Titu, SM Parvez, Fasiul Islam Baschu, and Ziaul Haque spoke at the function.











