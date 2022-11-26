Book cover unveiled in Natore

NATORE, Nov 25: Cover of a book named ''Beton Skeler Etikatha'' was unveiled in the district recently.

The book was complied with collected information from official letters. A total of 29 letters were included in the book about post and scale0changing matters of the officers.

Md Motiur Rahaman, general secretary (GS) of Natore District Unit of Bangladesh Land Officers Welfare Samity, compiled the book obtaining official letters from the Ministry of Land, which were issued at different times.












