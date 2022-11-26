Cold-related diseases affect children at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 25: Different cold diseases, such as fever-sneezing, diarrhoea and pneumonia, are affecting children and others in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

With the cooling becoming severe, these seasonal menaces are seen in different areas of the upazila. Hospital and private chambers of doctors are witnessing increasing number of such diseases. Children are affected mostly.

According to local family sources, many patients are curing after primary treatment while others are admitted to the hospital.

Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex office confirmed the information of increasing number of cold disease affected patients in the upazila. Children are admitted with fever, diarrhoea and pneumonia. It takes at least one week for curing diarrhoea, the hospital sources said.

One guardian Joli Aktar coming to the upazila hospital said, "My two-year daughter became affected by diarrhoea and fever. She is not cured after primary treatment. Layer on, she was admitted to the hospital."

"I have been affected by fever and cough-sneezing for few days. Medicines purchased from local pharmacy didn't cure me. So I have come tothe specialist doctor at Shamshernagar Bazar," said Mortoza Mia.

Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya said, "With the temperature falling, cold diseases are increasing though the winter is yet to start.











