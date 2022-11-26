88 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 88 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Laxmipur, Natore, Naogaon, Joypurhat and Bhola, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 75 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 27 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Meanwhile, a black marketer has been arrested along with train tickets in the district on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested by members of the Intelligence Branch of the Railway Security Force.

The arrested man is Alam.

A total of 27 Rajshahi-Dhaka train tickets were seized from his possession.

Sources concerned said on information, a team of the Railway Security Force conducted a drive in the area in the morning, and arrested Alam along with the train tickets.

Security Forces In-Charge Ujjal Ali confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrested people, 14 had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug cases at that time.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrested people, seven had arrest warrant, eight were drug addict and the remaining one was nabbed on various charge.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested persons, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, former lawmaker and a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Advocate Nadim Mostafa was arrested from his house in Pathanpara area in the city on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) ABM Masud Hossain said the former BNP leader was arrested in a murder case as Advocate Nadim Mostafa is a warranted accused in the case.

The SP said a team of DB Police nabbed Nadim Mostafa, also the former president of Rajshahi District Unit of BNP, from his residence in Pathanpara area at around 12pm.

Rajshahi District BNP Convener Abu Sayed said a man, named Mojir Uddin, was killed in January 5, 2015. Nadim, was granted six-week anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case. But he did not surrender with the lower court despite the HC order.

Police, however, arrested Nadim from his house in Pathanpara area in the city on Tuesday in that case.

LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested three leaders of Jamaat-e-Islam Bangladesh from the district town on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: District Jamaat-e-Islam Amir Master Ruhul Amin, its Secretary Hafiz Ullah and its senior leader Nurul Huda. All of them are residents of the district.

However, a court in the district ordered to send the arrested Jamaat leaders to jail on Thursday.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam passed the order in the morning.

According to the court sources, about 40 to 50 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islam were holding a secret meeting to commit any hideous crime in a rented house in Dakshin Temuhani area in the district town on Wednesday.

On information, a team of the law enforcers from Laxmipur Sadar Police Station (PS) conducted a drive there, and arrested three of them.

The others managed to flee the scene sensing the presence of the law enforcers.

Later on, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS Habibur Rahman lodged a case accusing the trio being plaintiff.

NATORE: Five cocktails were blasted in Dangapara Bazar under Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

A BNP worker named Whab Mandal was detained from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Natore Sadar PS Nasim Ahmmed said the matter was informed to the National Emergency Service at 999. After that, a team of the law enforcers from the PS rushed to the scene at around 8:50pm.

Police recovered eight more cocktails from there.

Suspected Wahab Mandal was detained from the scene.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police arrested a local leader of Shecchashebak Dal in connection with throwing cocktails toward the leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and its associate organization.

The arrested man is Ershad Ali, 45.

He was arrested from Shibrampur Village under Uttargram Union in the upazila at dawn on Tuesday.

Police and local sources said some leaders and activists including Saklain Mahmud Rocky, a leader of Upazila Unit of Juba League and Mohadevpur Union Parishad Chairman Sayeed Hasan Tarafder Shakil of AL and its associate organizations were holding a discussion near the Upazila AL office at around 7:30pm on Monday. At that time, two motorcyclists wearing helmet threw three cocktails toward them, and fled away.

Md Kawsar Ali Pramanik, president of Upazila Shecchashebak League, lodged a case with Mohadevpur PS accusing six known and 20 to 25 unknown people in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Ershad Ali at dawn on Tuesday.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused.

JOYPURHAT: Seven people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Sadar and Kalai upazilas of the district in three days.

Police arrested a man along with a local weapon from Sadar Upazila early Monday.

The arrested man is Taslim Hossain, 30, son of Tozammel Haque, a resident of Jitarpur Village under Dogachhi Union in the upazila.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said on information that Taslim was standing along with weapon in front of the house of one Shafiullah in Munnapara area under Dogachhi Union to conduct criminal activity, a team of the law enforcers rushed to the scene at around 2am and arrested him.

A case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against the arrested in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested six people on charge of making and supplying pornography in Kalai Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Akhterul Islam, 31, Sadeq Ali, 23, Saju Mia alias Selim, 26, Sabur Islam, 24, Shamsul Alam, 34, and Shaheb Ali, 32. All of them are residents of the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Molamgari Bazar of the upazila at around 8:30pm, and arrested them on charge of making and supplying pornographic videos.

The arrested persons have been involved in such awful crime in the area for long.

A case under the Pornography Act has been filed against them with Kalai PS in this regard, the RAB official added.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested an absconding militant from Monpura Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Mufti Moinuddin Moyez, 35, son of Tofayel Ahmed of Dakshin Sakuchia Village in the upazila. He is an imam of a local mosque.

Police sources said Imam Mufti Moinuddin is an accused in a militancy terrorism case filed with Joydevpur PS in Gazipur. He had been absconding for long. Besides, he is also an accused in different drug and rape cases.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Mufti Moinuddin in Dakshin Sakuchia area in the upazila on November 17 last, and arrested him.

The arrested was, later, produced before the court the following the day, where the judge sent him to jail.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the matter.















