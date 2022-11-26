World Antimicrobial Awareness Week observed



A discussion going on in Gaibandha CS office in the town on Thursday to mark the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week-2022. photo: observer

This years' theme of the week was 'Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together'.

To mark the week, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha and Natore.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, Directorate of Drug Administration and Gaibandha District office organized different programmes in the town in cooperation with District Unit Bangladesh Chemist and Druggist Samity (BCDGS).

The programmes included bringing out rallies, distribution of leaflets among the people at important places and publicity activity through loud speakers.

On Thursday afternoon, a concluding ceremony was also held at the conference room of the Civil Surgeon's (CS) office in the town at the initiative of the district office under the Directorate of Drug Administration.

Gaibandha CS Abdullahel Mafi attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while Assistant Director of Gaibandha District Office under the Directorate of Drug Administration Sikder Kamrul Islam presided over the ceremony.

Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Nazmus Sakib, Dr M Rashidul Islam, Director of central unit of BCDGS Saiful Islam, its Gaibandha Unit President Abdur Rashid, Amirul Islam, Khandoker Robiul Islam, Sahadat Hossaon Sagor and Zahangir Alom, among others, were also present at that time.

In the function, the health experts in their speech said Antimicrobial drugs are used to kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria, but unnecessary use of antibiotics helps to create antibiotic-resistant bacteria that are known to be very harmful to the human body.

In this context, they underscored the need for building social movement against the excessive use of anti-biotic and its bad impacts in a bid to save lives of the people.

Assistant director of district office under the Directorate of Drug Administration Kamrul Islam in his concluding speech thanked all the concerned for observing the Antimicrobial Awareness Week in the district successfully.

A good number of health officials and the district unit leaders of BCDGS including the journalists attended the function.

Similar programmes were also held in other upazila headquarters of the district marking the week.

NATORE: To mark the week, different programmes were organized in the district.

A seminar on Antimicrobial awareness was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office in the town on Wednesday.

Additional DC (General) Md Nadim Sarwar presided over the function.

Md Shariful Islam, superintendent of the Medicine Administration of the district office presented the key note of the seminar at the programme.

CS Dr Rosy Ara Khatun, Deputy Director of the Family Planning Department Mahfuza Khanom, Training Officer of DAE Dr Yeasin Ali, Medical Officer Dr Md Rassel and Farazi Ahmed Rafiq Babon, among others, also spoke at the seminar.

The speakers said about 12 lakhs 70 thousand people are dying as a result of misuse of antibiotics every year. This number will stand at one crore in the year of 2050. Then the total loss of the economy will be 100 trillion US dollar. So, prevention is better now to check the misuse of antibiotic.

The speakers further urged all to maintain the rules of health to be safe from this.













