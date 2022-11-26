Two crushed under train in Narsingdi, Thakurgaon

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Thakurgaon, on Thursday.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A young man was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin, 28, a resident of Sheelamandi area under Sadar Upazila in the district.

According to local sources, the Sylhet-bound Parabat Express Train hit the young man while he was walking along the rail line in Amirganj Rail Station area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A young man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Fire Service and Civil Defence official Redwanuzzaman said the Dhaka-bound Drutojan Express Train ran him over in Postompur area, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, the fire service personnel recovered the dismembered body from the scene.







