Gram policemen get bicycles at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Nov 25: Bicycles and clothes were distributed among Gram Police members in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Nazim Uddin Ahmed, MP, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Maruf in the chair.

Gouripur Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hossain Khan, Vice-Chairman Salma Akter Rubi, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sohel Rana Pappu, Public Health Sub-assistant Engineer Md Sala Uddin Sohel and Gouripur Union Parishad Chairman Hazrat Ali, among others, were present at the programme.

The chief guest handed over the bicycles and clothes from the Ministry of Local Government to the Gram Police members.

The chief guest said in his speech the distribution of bicycles will speed up the work of the Gram Police members.







