‘Vladimir, answer us’: Russian soldier mothers challenge Putin

MOSCOW, Nov 25: Their videos are flooding Russian social media -- mothers and wives of soldiers mobilised to fight in Ukraine, urgently demanding that the military make good on promises made by President Vladimir Putin.

Anger and concern have built across Russia since September, when the Kremlin announced that hundreds of thousands of well-trained and well-equipped men would be conscripted and sent to the battlefield to bolster Moscow's struggling campaign in Ukraine.

But chaos ensued, with widespread reports of exempted men -- the elderly or infirm -- being dispatched to the front or conscripts dying after receiving nearly no training, forcing the Kremlin to concede "mistakes".

In a sign that Putin takes the growing malaise seriously, he is expected on Friday to meet a group of military mothers and wives for the first time since ordering Russian forces into Ukraine nine months ago.

But some relatives have already dismissed the meeting as carefully choreographed and one that will not offer a platform for frank discussion.

"The president will meet with some mothers pulled out of his pocket, who will ask the right questions and thank him," said Olga Tsukanova, an activist mother.

"As usual."

Her 20-year-old son is currently doing his military service and she wants to make sure he will not be sent to Ukraine.

Tsukanova travelled 900 kilometres (560 miles) from the city of Samara on the Volga river in the hope of being seen at the Kremlin.

"I'm not alone. Invite us, Vladimir Vladimirovich, answer our questions!" she said, referring to the president by his patronymic.

Anger over the fate of mobilised men, which risks degenerating into real discontent, has put the Kremlin in an uncomfortable position, analysts have said.

While authorities have unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on political dissent while troops fight in Ukraine, the word of mothers is sacred in Russia.

Imprisoning them is not an option.

For Putin, the sight of angry relatives may bring back difficult memories from the start of his rule more than two decades ago.

In August 2000, the Russian leader was criticised for responding too slowly when the Kursk submarine sank, killing all 118 crew onboard.

Two wars in Chechnya led to the rise of the mothers' movement in Russia that became a thorn for the Kremlin.

But this time the climate is different, with no independent media left in the country and a de facto ban on public criticism of Putin's offensive.

This means there has been little public questioning of the operation in Ukraine. But in Russia some are asking questions about the conditions in which relatives are sent to fight.

Mothers' and wives' status as relatives of mobilised men serving the country gives them a form of protection, rather than being considered ordinary opponents.

"There is a subconscious feeling that women have that right," to hold power to account, sociologist Alexei Levinson of the independent Levada Centre said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a group of mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine that he shares the pain of those who have lost family members in the conflict.

The meeting took place ahead of Mother's Day, which Russia will mark on Sunday, and amid mounting anger from Russian soldiers' families after a chaotic military draft.

"I want you to know: I personally and the entire leadership of the country share this pain," Putin told the women at his residence near Moscow.

"We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son, a child," he said in his opening remarks which lasted just a few minutes.

"I do not dare say any formal, standard things related to expressing condolences," he said.

He added that some news reports about Moscow's offensive in Ukraine could not be trusted.

"There is a lot of fake news, deceit and lies," he said. -AFP













