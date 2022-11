A man and a child walk atop cars piled up in a street after they were washed away













A man and a child walk atop cars piled up in a street after they were washed away by heavy rains in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on November 25, 2022. At least two people died yesterday as heavy rains hit western Saudi Arabia, including the coastal city of Jeddah, delaying flights and forcing schools to close, officials said. photo : AFP