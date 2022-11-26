Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand down India in 1st ODI

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

New Zealand's Tom Latham raises his bat as he celebrates scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland on November 25, 2022. photo: AFP

New Zealand's Tom Latham raises his bat as he celebrates scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland on November 25, 2022. photo: AFP

AUCKLAND, NOV 25: Tom Latham was left thanking his lucky stars after smashing a majestic century to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India in Friday's opening one-day international in Auckland.
Latham hammered 19 fours and five sixes in an unbeaten innings of 145 runs off 104 balls. It was his seventh ODI century and his highest score in the format.
"It was one of those days when everything comes off. I don't really know where that came from -- the stars aligned, things fall into place," Latham said of his man-of-the-match innings.
The Black Caps were set 307 to win at Eden Park before Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put on a winning partnership of 221 runs.
"We bowled short of length and that's where Latham attacked us," said India captain Shikhar Dhawan.
"We couldn't make a breakthrough when the partnership was on. Latham took the game away for us and that's when the momentum shifted."
Williamson finished on 94 not out as New Zealand went one up in the ODI series, having lost the Twenty20 series to India.
"It was an incredible knock by Tommy (Latham) -- he was absolutely on fire," said Williamson.
"We were talking in the middle about just getting through the overs, but then he just flicked the switch.
"It was one of the more special ODI knocks I have seen and it was nice to be at the other end to watch it."
After being put into bat by New Zealand, India put up 306 and then did not allow New Zealand's openers to settle as the chase began.
Finn Allen and then Devon Conway edged shots to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
India gave ODI debuts to pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, who celebrated with the wickets of Conway and Daryl Mitchell in quick succession as New Zealand laboured to 88-3.
However, it quickly turned into a miserable evening for India's bowlers.
Williamson dug in with a superb array of shots, including a 79-metre six.
He was well supported by Latham, who grew in confidence as the pair broke the Indian bowling momentum and took New Zealand to the finish line.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran team sing national anthem at World Cup
New Zealand down India in 1st ODI
Saudi Arabia would back bids for ManU, L’pool: Sports Minister
Varane 'fit and ready' to face Denmark at WC: Deschamps
Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup
England, Netherlands eye last-16 berths at World Cup
Bashundhara face Mohammedan today
Players to watch today


Latest News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Annual UK net migration hits record
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
Ecuador dominate 1-1 World Cup draw with the Netherlands
BNP's Cumilla rally Saturday
PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas
Pope Francis says Ukraine must be ‘far-sighted’ for peace
UAE seeks Bangladesh's further cooperation to expand air connectivity
IORA ministers meet PM
Most Read News
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Multiple chances for Iran but scoreboard remains blank
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside school room, father absconding
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Hasina greets Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim
England eye on securing last 16, USA on staying ahead in race
Neymar to wait 24-48 hrs to know his fate whether to play again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft