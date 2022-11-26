Video
Saudi Arabia would back bids for ManU, L’pool: Sports Minister

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDRES, NOV 25: Saudi Arabia would back private bids for Manchester United or Liverpool, its sports minister said, adding that the conservative kingdom was keen to host the World Cup.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal even said the Gulf state could be a new home for clubless superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Prince Abdulaziz said oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia, which has been on a buying spree of sports assets, would "definitely support" bids for the English Premier League giants, whose owners are canvassing investors.
"From the private sector, I can't speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and there's a lot of passion about football," he told the BBC.
"We will definitely support it if any private sector comes in, because we know that's going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom," Prince Abdulaziz added.
"But if there's an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?"
Saudi Arabia, much criticised by activists for its human rights record, last year snapped up England's perennial under-achievers Newcastle, who are now third in the Premier League.     -AFP


