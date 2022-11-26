Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Bashundhara face Mohammedan today

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Powerhouse Bashundhara Kings take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited  in the second quarterfinal match of Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
The match kicks off at 1 pm.       
Bashundhara Kings, who topped the table after maintaining their all-win run in the group phase matches, must be looking forward to carry out their winning spree to the quarterfinal against Mohammedan.
The star-studded side Bashundhara Kings has some rich foreign collections, who have ability to change the scenario of the match at any time.
Their Brazilian forward Dorielton, the highest scorer of the tournament so far with eight goals, has already showed his capability in the group phase matches scoring double hat-trick to power his team a record victory over Fakirerpool Young Men's Club in their group opening match.
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the tournament beating Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 14-0 goals, defeated AFC Uttara by 3-0 goals in their second group match and emerged group top with a 2-0 goal victory over Chittagong Abahani Limited in their third match of the tournament.
On the other hand, Mohammedan's last group match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra was not up to the mark. They not only lost the match, but also failed to handle Sheikh Russel KC's forwards properly and eventually conceded the defeat.
Mohammedan hugely depends on their Malian forward Souleymane Diabate who can change the fate of the match at any time. The prolific striker scored a total of two goals so far - one against Bangladesh Navy Football Club and the other against Fortis Football Club to steer his team to the victory.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran team sing national anthem at World Cup
New Zealand down India in 1st ODI
Saudi Arabia would back bids for ManU, L’pool: Sports Minister
Varane 'fit and ready' to face Denmark at WC: Deschamps
Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup
England, Netherlands eye last-16 berths at World Cup
Bashundhara face Mohammedan today
Players to watch today


Latest News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Annual UK net migration hits record
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
Ecuador dominate 1-1 World Cup draw with the Netherlands
BNP's Cumilla rally Saturday
PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas
Pope Francis says Ukraine must be ‘far-sighted’ for peace
UAE seeks Bangladesh's further cooperation to expand air connectivity
IORA ministers meet PM
Most Read News
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Multiple chances for Iran but scoreboard remains blank
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside school room, father absconding
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Hasina greets Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim
England eye on securing last 16, USA on staying ahead in race
Neymar to wait 24-48 hrs to know his fate whether to play again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft