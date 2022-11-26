Bashundhara face Mohammedan today

Powerhouse Bashundhara Kings take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the second quarterfinal match of Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

The match kicks off at 1 pm.

Bashundhara Kings, who topped the table after maintaining their all-win run in the group phase matches, must be looking forward to carry out their winning spree to the quarterfinal against Mohammedan.

The star-studded side Bashundhara Kings has some rich foreign collections, who have ability to change the scenario of the match at any time.

Their Brazilian forward Dorielton, the highest scorer of the tournament so far with eight goals, has already showed his capability in the group phase matches scoring double hat-trick to power his team a record victory over Fakirerpool Young Men's Club in their group opening match.

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the tournament beating Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 14-0 goals, defeated AFC Uttara by 3-0 goals in their second group match and emerged group top with a 2-0 goal victory over Chittagong Abahani Limited in their third match of the tournament.

On the other hand, Mohammedan's last group match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra was not up to the mark. They not only lost the match, but also failed to handle Sheikh Russel KC's forwards properly and eventually conceded the defeat.

Mohammedan hugely depends on their Malian forward Souleymane Diabate who can change the fate of the match at any time. The prolific striker scored a total of two goals so far - one against Bangladesh Navy Football Club and the other against Fortis Football Club to steer his team to the victory. -BSS



















