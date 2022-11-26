Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Players to watch today

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Ahasan Uddin Bhuiyan

After upset against Saudi Arabia top favourite Argentina are at stake and ready to give their best shots against Mexico today. The high voltage match will start at 1:00 am (BST) after the three more games of the day as Tunisia are going to take on Australia from 4:00 pm (BST), while Poland and Saudi Arabia will lock horns at 7:00 pm (BST). Another high voltage game between France and Denmatk will start at 10:00 pm (BST). The stars who will light the sky today are discussed here.

Argentina vs Mexico
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Leo started the tournament in his style and gave blue stripe's 1-0 lead from a penalty shootout in the 10th minute of the game against Saudi Arabia but the 48th to 53rd minute's desert-storm made the last World Cup journey of the football magician's bit tough. Messi, the fighter assured Argentine fans that they won't disappoint their fans.
Angel Di Maria was well below of his standard against Saudi highline defense policy, so did Rodrigo de Paul. Forward Lautaro Martinez did his level best and Scaloni possibly will introduce Paulo Dybala in the latter half of the game in place of Martinez.
Edson Alvarez, Mexico
Alvarez, The Machine, gave his level best against Poland in the match of goal-less draw.  He is still the Mexico's main midfield barrier at the World Cup, though his all-round skills have made him a box-to-box operator coveted by some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Couple of veteran players Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and midfielder Andres Guardado are appearing at his fifth World Cup! Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano are the Mexico's goal threats.

France vs Denmark
Kylian Mbappe, France
The 23-year old PSG striker is the biggest France player in the event with a lot of responsibilities in absence of Karim Benzama and Paul Pogba, who ruled out of event due to respective injuries. Mbappe stroke once against Australia but cheered up the blues all through ninety minutes of the game.
Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot showed their class against Aussies, will be key against a tougher opponent like Denmark today.
Simon Kjaer, Denmark
Tunisia bucked Denmark 0-0 and the Danishes must be desperate to turn around under Kjaer, their most experienced player and is fast closing in on Peter Schmeichel's national appearance record of 129 goals.
Joakim Maehle is the key attacking player while Forward Yussuf Poulsen, Midfielder Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg make Danish a balanced side in the middle.

Tunisia vs Australia
Youssef Msakni, Tunisia
Msakni remains an integral part of the Tunisia set-up. The forward has 17 goals next to his name in 85 appearances for Tunisia while the 27-year old Defender Dylan Bronn, Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri with his ability to shoot from distance and it is clear to see how vital he is to Tunisian hopes at the world finals and Aissa Laidouni are the vital cog in the Tunisia tent.
Mat Ryan, Australia
Ryan, the Australian Goalkeeper and Captain is the most-capped player of the current generation. He is a tremendous shot-stopper and outstanding with the ball at his feet.
Craig Goodwin, the lone Aussie scorer against France alongside winger Awer Mabil and midfielder Aaron Mooy will play important role today.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Robert Lewandowski, Poland
Despite missing a penalty shootout against Mexico, Poland's legend Lewandowski with his vast experience of 132 appearances and 76 goals, must be looking to justify his name especially against Saudi Arabi, who made the biggest upset in last two-decade football history.
Defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, Centre-back Jan Bednarek and attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski are further Polish stars to shine today.
Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia
Winger Al-Dawsari is the biggest name to watch for the Green Falcons, who secured Saudi's victory against football giant Argentina by a brilliant strike. He is expected to feature heavily in the Green Falcons' quest to make their mark in Qatar continuing their confidence spectrum.
Saleh Al-Shehri, who equalized the score card against Argentina and Captain Al-Faraj are the Saudi players to watch today.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran team sing national anthem at World Cup
New Zealand down India in 1st ODI
Saudi Arabia would back bids for ManU, L’pool: Sports Minister
Varane 'fit and ready' to face Denmark at WC: Deschamps
Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup
England, Netherlands eye last-16 berths at World Cup
Bashundhara face Mohammedan today
Players to watch today


Latest News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Annual UK net migration hits record
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
Ecuador dominate 1-1 World Cup draw with the Netherlands
BNP's Cumilla rally Saturday
PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas
Pope Francis says Ukraine must be ‘far-sighted’ for peace
UAE seeks Bangladesh's further cooperation to expand air connectivity
IORA ministers meet PM
Most Read News
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Multiple chances for Iran but scoreboard remains blank
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside school room, father absconding
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Hasina greets Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim
England eye on securing last 16, USA on staying ahead in race
Neymar to wait 24-48 hrs to know his fate whether to play again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft