Players to watch today

After upset against Saudi Arabia top favourite Argentina are at stake and ready to give their best shots against Mexico today. The high voltage match will start at 1:00 am (BST) after the three more games of the day as Tunisia are going to take on Australia from 4:00 pm (BST), while Poland and Saudi Arabia will lock horns at 7:00 pm (BST). Another high voltage game between France and Denmatk will start at 10:00 pm (BST). The stars who will light the sky today are discussed here.



Argentina vs Mexico

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Leo started the tournament in his style and gave blue stripe's 1-0 lead from a penalty shootout in the 10th minute of the game against Saudi Arabia but the 48th to 53rd minute's desert-storm made the last World Cup journey of the football magician's bit tough. Messi, the fighter assured Argentine fans that they won't disappoint their fans.

Angel Di Maria was well below of his standard against Saudi highline defense policy, so did Rodrigo de Paul. Forward Lautaro Martinez did his level best and Scaloni possibly will introduce Paulo Dybala in the latter half of the game in place of Martinez.

Edson Alvarez, Mexico

Alvarez, The Machine, gave his level best against Poland in the match of goal-less draw. He is still the Mexico's main midfield barrier at the World Cup, though his all-round skills have made him a box-to-box operator coveted by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Couple of veteran players Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and midfielder Andres Guardado are appearing at his fifth World Cup! Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano are the Mexico's goal threats.



France vs Denmark

Kylian Mbappe, France

The 23-year old PSG striker is the biggest France player in the event with a lot of responsibilities in absence of Karim Benzama and Paul Pogba, who ruled out of event due to respective injuries. Mbappe stroke once against Australia but cheered up the blues all through ninety minutes of the game.

Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot showed their class against Aussies, will be key against a tougher opponent like Denmark today.

Simon Kjaer, Denmark

Tunisia bucked Denmark 0-0 and the Danishes must be desperate to turn around under Kjaer, their most experienced player and is fast closing in on Peter Schmeichel's national appearance record of 129 goals.

Joakim Maehle is the key attacking player while Forward Yussuf Poulsen, Midfielder Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg make Danish a balanced side in the middle.



Tunisia vs Australia

Youssef Msakni, Tunisia

Msakni remains an integral part of the Tunisia set-up. The forward has 17 goals next to his name in 85 appearances for Tunisia while the 27-year old Defender Dylan Bronn, Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri with his ability to shoot from distance and it is clear to see how vital he is to Tunisian hopes at the world finals and Aissa Laidouni are the vital cog in the Tunisia tent.

Mat Ryan, Australia

Ryan, the Australian Goalkeeper and Captain is the most-capped player of the current generation. He is a tremendous shot-stopper and outstanding with the ball at his feet.

Craig Goodwin, the lone Aussie scorer against France alongside winger Awer Mabil and midfielder Aaron Mooy will play important role today.



Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Robert Lewandowski, Poland

Despite missing a penalty shootout against Mexico, Poland's legend Lewandowski with his vast experience of 132 appearances and 76 goals, must be looking to justify his name especially against Saudi Arabi, who made the biggest upset in last two-decade football history.

Defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, Centre-back Jan Bednarek and attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski are further Polish stars to shine today.

Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia

Winger Al-Dawsari is the biggest name to watch for the Green Falcons, who secured Saudi's victory against football giant Argentina by a brilliant strike. He is expected to feature heavily in the Green Falcons' quest to make their mark in Qatar continuing their confidence spectrum.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who equalized the score card against Argentina and Captain Al-Faraj are the Saudi players to watch today.















