Draw of Fed Cup held

The draw ceremony of Bashundhara Group Federation Cup Football held on Friday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban, said a press release.

The Federation Cup football will begin from December 20 at three separate venues across the country with the participation of eleven clubs of Bangladesh Premier League.

The three venues are Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla, Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj and Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Grouping

Group A - Sheikh Jamal, Mohammedan, Rahmatganj and Azampur Football Club.

Group B - Bashundhara Kings, Ctg Abahani, Muktijoddha Sangsad and Fortis Football Club.

Group C- Abahani Dhaka, Sheikh Russel and Bangladesh Police Football Club. -BSS















