Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:27 AM
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina, Mexico face off tonight

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Mahtab Uddin

Argentina's supporters pose for pictures holding a flag depicting Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and football legend Diego Maradona outside the stadium before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Argentina's supporters pose for pictures holding a flag depicting Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and football legend Diego Maradona outside the stadium before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Time's one of the greatest footballers Lionel Andrés Messi and his company are eagerly waiting for their second match in Group-C against Mexico at 1:00 am (Bangladesh Standard Time) after Saturday midnight.
This vital match of the group round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.
FIFA's ranked 3rd Argentina has already played its first group match on 22 November when it suffered a surprising 1-2 defeat by the Saudi Arabian team. Mexico, too, played its first match on the same day against Poland and the match saw a goalless draw.
This match today is vital in many ways. First of all, the Argentine boys are in dire need of points. Having no point in the collection, Argentina is languishing at the bottom of the points table with only two matches at hand, one against Mexico tonight, and the last one against Poland on 30 November.
The second thing is that this match will show ways for Argentina for the next match as well. Both Mexico and Poland were seen to be of the same calibre and strength. If Messi and Co can win this one, they can do the same in the next one as well. But, if they fail this may as well repeat in the next match.
From 1930 to 2019, Argentina and Mexico faced off 35 times in the FIFA World Cup, PanAmerican Championship, Copa America, FIFA Confederations Cup, Copa De Mexico, and other FIFA International Friendly matches.
The two faced each other in September 2019 last time in an International Friendly Match where Argentina defeated the opponent by 4-0.
They first met in the 1930 FIFA World Cup, when Argentina beat Mexico in a 6-3 match.
The Mexican boys may be having a hope to win the match after their draw against Poland. Argentina, on the other hand, would be under the immense pressure of winning after losing their first game to Saudi Arabia, since they are considered favourites to win this tournament.
When facing two times champion Argentina, Mexico can remember that they had participated the most times in the World Cup. Yet Mexico had never won one the farthest it has gone has been to the quarterfinals on a couple of occasions, both at home in 1970 and 1986.
The Argentina fans are hoping to see their team recover in the Mexico match.
In the other matches today, Tunisia will take on Australia at 4:00 pm, Poland meet Saudi Arabia at 7:00 pm, and France face Denmark at 10:00 pm.







