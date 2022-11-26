Exposure to pesticides poses serious health hazard: Report

Nirupama Golder, 23, a housewife and she is also engaged in seasonal crops cultivation and harvest activities in her village Phultala, in Batiaghata Thana, under Khulna District for a long time.

Nirupama had miscarriages for twice and she does not know the real cause of such disaster, but talking with the doctor she has been prescribed to be refrained away herself from any presence of pesticides and harmful chemicals.

Talking to the Daily Observer, she said that in the home yard she has a small vegetable garden that she takes care of from time to time with the help of her husband and mother in-law.

"We used pesticides in our vegetable garden to kill the insects from time to time. We did not know that such chemicals are harmful for our health. We came to know about it when we went to the doctor to consult and to know the possible reasons of my second miscarriage," Golder said.

However, talking with the other rural women, especially those farmers who are engaged in cultivation, this correspondent came to know that they do not know that they should avoid entering areas where pesticides have been applied for at least as long as the pesticides levels tell them to wait.

Binod Ranjan Mahajan, 53, a farmer, lives in Buriguali village, under Shyamnagar Thana, in Satkhira district and is suffering from cancer.

Doctor suspects that the reason behind such disease was his continuous proximity with the pesticides that he used in his agricultural production.

This is two examples of such a case, but unofficially thousands of women and men are facing such health crises across the country due to exposure to toxic chemicals in dishware, hair colouring, plastics and pesticides for which they are unaware that it can heighten their risk of cancer and harm child development.

Pesticides are chemicals used to destroy or control weeds (herbicides), insect pests (insecticides), rodent pests (rodenticides), or fungi (fungicides).

Pesticides are used in many workplaces, but also used in and around homes, primarily to treat insects or weeds in the gardens and in the crop fields.

However, many scientific studies have linked the use of pesticides and other chemicals used in agriculture to these diseases.

Chemical pesticides and cancer are inextricably related to each other.

According to a study conducted by the National Cancer Institute, 64 per cent of the male cancer patients admitted to the hospital from 2015 to 2016 were involved in agriculture.

Although the study is small in size, it is significant as it reveals a major portion of those involved in agriculture is completely uncontrolled.

Pesticide is not only held responsible for the cancer but it is also harmful for the liver, the kidney, the nervous system and reproductive health.

Doctor Lenin Chowdhury, a medicine expert said that exposure to pesticides could increase your chances of having a miscarriage, a baby with birth defects, or other problems. Some pesticides also may be able to pass into breast milk.

"We do not know yet what levels of exposure to pesticides are safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding. So we suggest people to try to reduce or eliminate your exposure as much as possible during pregnancy and breastfeeding," he said.

However, he also noted that it is necessary to conduct more extensive and long-term research to see how far pesticide is responsible for these diseases.

Various countries of the world have already conducted research on the issue, providing the link between these diseases and chemical pesticides, he said

"Taking such scientific information into consideration, it is necessary to take effective steps to control the use of chemical pesticides in our agricultural sector," he said.

Giving stress on awareness programmes, he said that regular awareness programmes and the consultations with farmers at the upazila level can be effective in this regard.

Environment and humans are integral parts of each other, so when one becomes contaminated then inevitably the human body will be impacted too.

Referring to this reality, eminent environment and water expert Ainun Nishat said that trees and aquatic species, which play a vital role on ecological balance and humans are an important part of this whole ecosystem.

"These ecosystems are gradually vanishing due to uncontrolled use of pesticides and chemicals and becoming our ecosystem imbalanced. And this chemical fertilizers imbalances this ecosystem which ultimately causes a serious impact on our food chain," he added.











