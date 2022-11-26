Video
Home Back Page

Bodies of 2 minors allegedly poisoned by father found

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Nov 25: Police on Friday morning recovered the bodies of two minor brothers from an abandoned room of a school in Dinajpur's Birol upazila.
Deceased Imon, 7, and Imran, 3, were the sons of Shariful Islam, residents of Shangkerpur area.
Birol Police Station OC Rezaul Hasan Reza said being informed they recovered the bodies. The bodies were found inside a sack.
Rafiqul Islam, grandfather of the deceased, said, "Shariful went out of the house with his sons for buying winter clothes. As their return was delayed, I called Shariful on his phone. He received the phone around 2:30am and told me that he has poisoned both his sons. And will now commit suicide taking poison himself. Then he terminated the call. He is still absconding."









