Old Karnaphuli Rly Bridge risky for heavy train movement

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 25: The movement of train over the railway bridge at Kalurghat for the newly constructed Rail line to Cox's Bazar is now risky as the existing old bridge has not yet been upgraded for movement of heavy trains.

Both the renovations of the Old bridge and the construction of a new bridge have not yet been finalised.

The Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line is expected to be completed next year. But the movement of train over the existing Kalurghat bridge is risky.

The Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken up a Tk 80 million project to renovate the century-old Kalurghat Bridge on the Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail route to facilitate uninterrupted running of trains.

BR entrusted Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) experts for conducting the feasibility studies, to enhance the capacity of the old bridge. The old bridge is strong enough to bear a train carrying 10-ton load to pass at 10 km per hour.

Sources said the 239-metre-long Kalurghat dual-purpose bridge has now become unfit for both train and road traffic that was built in 1930 over Karnaphuli River.

The century old bridge has been playing a remarkable role in both rail and road communications between the port city and the southern part of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts.

Besides, movement of broad gauge train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line is uncertain till 2030 due to delay in the construction of "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.











