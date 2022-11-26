PM to see virtually civil works completion today

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 25: The civil works of the first tube of two-tube Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli will be completed today, Harunur Rashid Chowdhury Project Director told the Daily Observer.

In this connection simple ceremony will be held at the Tunnel site on the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the ceremony through video conference from Ganabhaban, Harun said. "99 per cent civil works of second tube have already been completed," he also added.

"The remaining works of the project including the electrical and mechanical are expected to be completed by January next," Harun added. He also confirmed that over 94 per cent works of the tunnel have so far been completed.

Meanwhile, the total cost and the deadline for completion of the project has now been extended one year more till December 2023. The cost of the project has been increased at Tk 2,064 crore in two terms. As a result the total cost of the project has now increased to Tk 10,543 crore.

Earlier, the cost was Tk 8,446 crore.

"The step has been taken for increase of Dollar value recently," said Project Director.

In the meantime the China Communication Construction Company Limited has been appointed as the contractor for collection of tolls and the maintenance of the Tunnel.

The Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the proposal of the contractor in a meeting held on November 16 with the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair at Tk 983.82 crore.

It may be mentioned that the two tubes tunnel stretching 2,450 meters each.

The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram.

The tunnel is being built to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division. The Bridges Division along with the construction firms China Communication Construction Company Limited and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong jointly conducted the technical and economic study for the tunnel's construction.

The study estimates that 6.3 million vehicles will be able to move through the tunnel in its inaugural year, with the probable figure jumping to 13.9 million once the deep seaports and economic zones in Cox's Bazar are operational from 2030 onwards. As much as 50 per cent of the traffic is likely to comprise freight vehicles.

The same China Communications Construction Company Ltd, which is building the underwater tunnel, was appointed to provide the service for five years at a cost of Tk 983.82 crore. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel have been completed in October 10 last year. But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel had progressed amid pandemic.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020. The Boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which had concluded at Patenga end. Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed.













