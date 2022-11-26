UAE seeks BD’s further cooperation to expand air connectivity



State Minister of United Arab Emirates for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Friday. photo : pid

The UAE State Minister said this while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban, according to a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

He thanked the Prime Minister for her government's warm hospitality extended to his delegation during the IORA Ministerial meeting held in Dhaka on 23-24 November 2022.

He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangement of a very productive meeting of IORA by Bangladesh as the present Chairman of IORA.

The state minister highlighted that under the chairmanship of Bangladesh, IORA would be more integrated and effective.

Mentioning that next year UAE would host COP28, he requested for Bangladesh's participation.

The Prime Minister appreciated the excellent arrangement of UAE during Expo 2020 held in Dubai. He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her government's support to the UAE.

The State Minister stated that UAE is interested in strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh for the alliance of mangrove initiative, aforestation, renewable energy, floating based solar energy, food processing, agriculture, and investment.

He also appreciated her government's priority on agriculture and poverty alleviation.

The Prime Minister expressed that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and UAE would be further strengthened in the coming days. -UNB













