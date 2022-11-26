Video
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:26 AM
Health sector gets top priority to AL govt: PM

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her Awami League government always keeps the development of health sector as its top priority.
She said this on Friday in a message on the occasion of the18th Annual Convention and Scientific Seminar 2022 to be held on November 26-27.
Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, took every initiative to provide accessible and free health care to the grassroots people in the country, she said.
The premier said during the 1996-2001 period, her government established community clinics in every village. BNP came to power in 2001 and closed the community clinics and as a result, rural people were deprived of healthcare, she added.
"We enacted the 'Human Organ Transplantation Act, 1999' to ensure the procurement, preservation, and lawful use of organs for transplantation," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said: "In that law, we made provisions for the transplantation of any organ or organ including kidney, heart, lung, intestine, liver, pancreas, bone, bone marrow, eye, skin and tissue of the human body and in the case of a deceased person the taking of organs subject to the written permission of any legal heir."
As a result, all legal complications in posthumous organ donation, including voluntary organ donation, have been resolved, she said.    -BSS


