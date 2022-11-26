Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 5:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Who to rescue the rescuer?

Published : Saturday, 26 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Life & Style Report

Who to rescue the rescuer?

Who to rescue the rescuer?

Afzal Khan is the CEO of Robinhood. The rescuer remarked this with depression about the future of his voluntary project.
 He informed, petting dogs and cats is his hobby since childhood. That hobby has turned him into the Robinhood of cats and dogs today.
Those who keep these pet animals care about the animals but the reverse scenes are seen when looking at the dogs and cats on the streets. As much as there is neglect, there is also the image of brutal torture of people.
Peoples do not need any excuse about mauling dogs and cats. Often, animals are left paralyzed. And this is how the animals suffer and eventually lose their lives. But they don't think that the life of these animals is given by God.
Afzal Khan used to pick the helpless animal and take care those constantly. He was protesting as much as he could from his place, but how much more can be prevented? He brought these crippled animals to his home and served them. At one time many animals gathered in the house. He continued to nurture them with utmost compassion.
But at the end of the day, they spend a lot of money to buy a lot of pet food. He did not stop even though he raised that money with great difficulty. Also, those dogs and cats who were stuck in very dangerous places ran and risked their lives to rescue them.
In this way, without looking at his career, he runs from street to street in Dhaka. As it is not possible to do rescue work alone, he formed a rescue team 'Robinhood the Rescuer'.
This rescue team continues today by its own expense. The Prime Minister's office has also completed animal rescue work by this team many times. In this way, Robinhood the Rescuer team is rescuing the animals of our people from the top level peoples.
But how much more at his own spend, as if Afzal Khan, famous for Robinhood, has been surprised.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Who to rescue the rescuer?
Radisson Blu Dhaka receives  ‘Safehotels executive certification’
BBQ Fiesta under way at Dhaka Regency
‘Ami Nei’ appreciated by Sohage
Winter fashion hits the park
Comfortable, fashionable winter wardrobe
Mango Kasmiri Pickle
Majestic Silks of Bangladesh: Classy design by Maheen Khan


Latest News
Sluggish England frustrated after sharing points with US
Annual UK net migration hits record
Rising COVID-19 infections are largely paralysing cities in China
Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup
Ecuador dominate 1-1 World Cup draw with the Netherlands
BNP's Cumilla rally Saturday
PM seeks Sri Lanka's support for safe repatriation of Rohingyas
Pope Francis says Ukraine must be ‘far-sighted’ for peace
UAE seeks Bangladesh's further cooperation to expand air connectivity
IORA ministers meet PM
Most Read News
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Multiple chances for Iran but scoreboard remains blank
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside school room, father absconding
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Hasina greets Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim
England eye on securing last 16, USA on staying ahead in race
Neymar to wait 24-48 hrs to know his fate whether to play again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft