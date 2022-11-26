

Who to rescue the rescuer?

He informed, petting dogs and cats is his hobby since childhood. That hobby has turned him into the Robinhood of cats and dogs today.

Those who keep these pet animals care about the animals but the reverse scenes are seen when looking at the dogs and cats on the streets. As much as there is neglect, there is also the image of brutal torture of people.

Peoples do not need any excuse about mauling dogs and cats. Often, animals are left paralyzed. And this is how the animals suffer and eventually lose their lives. But they don't think that the life of these animals is given by God.

Afzal Khan used to pick the helpless animal and take care those constantly. He was protesting as much as he could from his place, but how much more can be prevented? He brought these crippled animals to his home and served them. At one time many animals gathered in the house. He continued to nurture them with utmost compassion.

But at the end of the day, they spend a lot of money to buy a lot of pet food. He did not stop even though he raised that money with great difficulty. Also, those dogs and cats who were stuck in very dangerous places ran and risked their lives to rescue them.

In this way, without looking at his career, he runs from street to street in Dhaka. As it is not possible to do rescue work alone, he formed a rescue team 'Robinhood the Rescuer'.

This rescue team continues today by its own expense. The Prime Minister's office has also completed animal rescue work by this team many times. In this way, Robinhood the Rescuer team is rescuing the animals of our people from the top level peoples.

But how much more at his own spend, as if Afzal Khan, famous for Robinhood, has been surprised.

