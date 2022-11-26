

Radisson Blu Dhaka receives ‘Safehotels executive certification’

Already renowned for its commitment to excellence in service, safety and security, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is proud to announce that it has been awarded the "Safehotels Executive Level Certification" for the 5th time. The hotel had already previously achieved "Safehotels Premium Level Certification" in 2016. Since then, the team have worked extremely hard to ensure top-notch safety and security level making sure that respective guests have an unforgettable experience during their stay.For over 15 years, Safehotels Alliance AB has been the world's most recognised and leading independent company focusing on international hotel safety and security certification standards. It consists of an internationally distinguished network of security experts trained to audit hotels regarding their quality and consistency in safety and security standards.This accolade will inspire Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden to push the standards even higher with a view to setting new standards in this industry and also the opportunity to provide their guests with such high level of security as well as excellent hospitality.